Under attack, Shiv Sena returns to its belligerent roots

Mumbai: Reciting a line from the 17th-century hymn of Ramdas Swami’s ‘Maruti Stotra’, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned last week that if Shiv Sena was confronted, it would show the opponents the true meaning of ‘Bheemroopi Maharudra’ (the one with the strength of Bheem, the wrathful one). This statement by Thackeray encapsulated the series of incidents over the past nine months when the Sena gave a glimpse of its belligerent self as its workers took to the streets whenever Sena or the Thackerays were targeted.

Thackeray’s statement came amid the ongoing political drama over the Hanuman Chalisa row. Sena insiders said that Sena might have mellowed down from what it was under Bal Thackeray, but it would not tolerate bullying.

The developments in the past few months have shown that the Shiv Sena, which was raised on a steady diet of streetfighting or ‘rada’ politics, is back on the streets. However, this time, the party is in power and was provoked, political observers said.

Uddhav - leading from the front

After the demise of Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in November 2012, when Uddhav Thackeray took over the reins of the party, he was compared to his father’s fire-brand, flamboyant and impulsive style of leading the party. Over the years, the trademark street protests had largely taken a backseat under Thackeray, who is seen as a mild person who likes to keep a low-profile. Now, with the BJP trying to corner him continously and cousin Raj Thackeray adopting to hardline Hindutva and trying to seize Sena’s traditional vote base, Uddhav has resorted to aggression, which has been a trademark of Sena’s politics.

Political analysts also say that when Sena was in an alliance with the BJP, it had limited space to maneuver and attack even when the party was being stifled. Now, with the lines drawn between the two former allies, Thackeray has shown that he will not bow down.

As the BJP and Shiv Sena shared power between 2014 and 2019 in Maharashtra, the alliance had hit a rocky patch. Thackeray, as Sena chief, had taken on the BJP and its leadership publicly as the ties remained uneasy. After the split between the saffron allies in late 2019, Thackeray’s language against the BJP grew increasingly aggressive.

Thackeray has targeted BJP on a range of issues such as targeting political opponents and their families using central investigating agencies and on destabilising the Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Last week, the Sena boss spoke out on the Hanuman Chalisa row for the first time. At a government function, Thackeray said, “In the last few days, they kept saying Shiv Sena had abandoned Hindutva. Is it a loincloth that you can just take off?” He added, “Those who are trying to teach us Hindutva must recall their contribution to Hindutva. When Babri [Masjid] was demolished, you were hiding. The decision to build the Ram Mandir [in Ayodhya] was taken by the court, not by your government.”

Targetting the BJP, he added, “Our Hindutva is Gada dhari, like Lord Hanuman’s mace, not ghanta-dhari like theirs. Ramdas Swami has written in the Maruti-stotra; ‘Bheem-roopi Maharudra’. If you confront us, the Shiv Sena will show you what Bheem-roopi and Maharudra mean.” He added that bullying will not be tolerated.

Mellow no more

The Sena, under Bal Thackeray, was known for street politics and show of strength. But since Uddhav took over the reins of the party, coupled with the influence of Aaditya Thackeray, the Sena seemed to have turned it down a notch, until recently. With the changing demographic in the state and with the influence of Aaditya Thackeray, the Shiv Sena took a softer approach to its politics under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. With Aaditya’s entry into active politics, the Sainiks stopped protests on Valentine’s Day. With the decline in the Marathi population and a growing number of cosmopolitan voters in Mumbai, the Sena had to alter its line to appeal to woo a wider section of the voters.

However, with its back against the wall after a series of probes by the central agencies against its leaders, amid constant criticism by the BJP of abandoning Hindutva, and with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, making a reentry into the political ring with a renewed saffron pitch, the Shiv Sena seems to be more aggressive.

In the last few months, party workers have hit the streets, largely in a bid to show its strength. Shiv Sainiks have come to the streets during the Narayan Rane episode in August 2021 where the union minister made a ‘slap’ remark against Thackeray. In June 2021, Sainiks clashed with BJP workers outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, the Sena headquarters.

Recently, Sena workers took to the streets after MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana threatened to come to Matoshree and recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Gajanan Kirtikar, Lok Sabha MP from North West Mumbai and a Sena old-timer, said that provocation has brought out the Sena’s “core character and charisma”. He said, “In the past, when we did not have power, we used to take to the streets to protest various issues. After the people entrusted us the responsibility by giving us power, the grievance redressal is being done through official means, from corporation to state government to parliament. After being provoked with this Hanuman Chalisa incident and other allegations levelled against our leaders, the original quality of Shiv Sena came out.” The MP, however, denied that the Sena had softened. “Today, we have been provoked, therefore the true identity of Shiv Sena is seen. Our core character has not changed, in fact, it is our charisma.”

Political analyst Prakash Bal, however, feels that the Sena fell into the trap of the BJP, and said, “The Shiv Sena should not have asked Sainiks to go outside Matoshree or Rana’s residence. They keep forgetting that they are in power and can use administrative means. The government could have imposed Section 144 around Kala Nagar to prevent them from coming to Matoshree.”

Surendra Jondhale, a political analyst and a former professor of political science at Mumbai University, said that the BJP’s attempt to provoke Sena was counterproductive as it was activating the dormant Shiv Sainiks. “By provoking Sena, they are activating the Shiv Sainiks to take to the streets, which is the soul of the Sena.”

