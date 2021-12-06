Unemployed woman, 45, duped of 38 lakh by fake godman

Mumbai: A woman, 45, who is unemployed and suffering from depression, was duped of Rs38 lakh by a man posing as a godman who promised to solve her problems by performing a havan for her online. The woman, who was unemployed for 10 years, gave the fraudster all her jewellery and savings to offer prayers and perform an online havan in the hope of securing a job.

According to the MHB colony police, the woman, who stays with her elderly parents at Borivali west, gave the godman from Ayodhya a sum of Rs38 lakh over a period of four years as fees for performing the online ritual. The incident came to light on November 27 when the woman reached Ayodhya only to find out that there was no such godman living there who solved people’s problems by performing online havans.

According to the police, the woman saw an advertisement while watching television in November 2018 wherein a godman claimed to solve people’s problems by performing online havans. It was at that point that she contacted the phone number provided in the advertisement and asked the godman to perform an online havan so that all her problems would be solved and she would hopefully get a job. Not only did the woman not get a job, she lost Rs38 lakh to the godman in fees. In November this year, she decided to visit the godman in Ayodhya and meet him in person only to find out that she had been duped. Upon returning to her residence at Borivali, Mumbai, she approached the MHB colony police and registered a complaint.

A police officer from MHB colony police station said, “We are now on the lookout for an unidentified man and are scanning all websites and phone numbers that he has provided in his advertisement.”