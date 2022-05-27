Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Union minister Narayan Rane undergoes angioplasty

Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane underwent an angioplasty surgery on Friday at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra
Another treating doctor said he will be kept under observation for the next three days. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Published on May 27, 2022 09:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane underwent an angioplasty surgery on Friday at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra. Rane had earlier undergone angioplasty in 2009 at the same hospital for blockages in his arteries.

Rane, who is admitted under Dr Kalarickal Mathew, was taken up for angioplasty where the block was cleared and a stent was inserted.

Speaking to HT, Dr Mathew said Rane is doing fine and is presently under observation.

Another treating doctor said he will be kept under observation for the next three days. “He might require another angioplasty but that will be decided later as per his progress,” the doctor said.

