University of Mumbai might continue with online mode for summer 2022 exams

Mumbai: Owing to the rising number of Covid-19 cases and Omicron scare, the University of Mumbai (MU) may conduct its summer 2022 examination in online mode only. According to internal sources, the varsity has decided to put its decision of offline exams on hold for now, even though some stakeholders are rooting for it.

Giving internal details in the matter, an official from MU, requesting anonymity, shared, “Since colleges reopened and classes were being held in the hybrid mode, many stakeholders thought of conducting the summer 2022 examination in the offline mode. But due to increasing cases, MU might have to stick to online exams yet again.” He also informed that before MU takes a final call on the same, the advice of the expert committee will be taken into consideration.

In the second week of October, minister for state higher and technical education Uday Samant announced the reopening of colleges only for fully vaccinated students. In a statement made on October 13, Samant suggested that colleges should implement the physical reopening of campuses in a phased manner and should continue online classes for those students who are not fully vaccinated.

Most colleges received a lukewarm response for the first few days, but the numbers gradually got better post-Diwali holidays in November. By December, a handful of MU affiliated colleges also started conducting offline classes, instead of hybrid, to find out how many students would accept the move.

However, offline-only classes had to be discontinued as many students took to social media to share their concerns.

“Colleges were initially asked to encourage all students to get vaccinated, which we did, and helped conduct vaccination drives on campus to achieve the goal. However, once Omicron cases started increasing, more and more students as well as parents were unsure about physical classes and started preferring online classes over in-person lectures,” said the principal of a college at Mira Road.

Recently, the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the decision to conduct class 10 (SSC) and class 12 (HSC) exams for the academic year 2021-22 in the offline mode between March and April 2022. “We are expecting a response from the state higher education department about the mode of examinations for the new semester. But for now, the exams will be conducted in online mode only,” said an official from MU.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) deemed-to-be University has decided to reopen with off line classes from the first week of January, 2022. “However, for programmes where first semester exams were planned to be conducted via online mode will continue via online mode only. Meanwhile, if the state government states new guidelines, we will ensure adherence to the same,” said Meena Chintamaneni, pro vice-chancellor of the university.

