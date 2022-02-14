University of Mumbai: Students protest as more city institutes discontinue online classes

Mumbai: Days after the University of Mumbai (MU) released a statement confirming that most exams in summer 2022 will be held in the offline/physical mode, a large number of city colleges have started dropping online classes in an attempt to bring students back on campus for physical classes. However, student groups have raised objections for sudden discontinuation of hybrid classes.

A student studying in a south Mumbai college said, “The government in a series of notifications since October 2021 have been very clear that classes should continue in hybrid mode and colleges cannot force students to attend physical classes. More and more institutes are slowly discontinuing online classes, leaving us out of choice, which is not fair.”

Education institutes that completely shut down in March 2020 following the nationwide lockdown, reopened from October 2021 after the state government called for a phased reopening of physical classes. However, rising Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant in the city and state forced state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant to call for another shutdown in the first week of January. While schools reopened for physical classes last week, colleges started on February 1.

On February 10, the university released a notification that most undergraduate and postgraduate course exams will be conducted in offline mode while most backlog (Allowed-To-Keep-Term) exams for summer 2022 will be held in the online mode this year. The last time MU conducted exams offline was in winter 2019.

Colleges have slowly started bringing students back to college for regular classes.

“We gave enough time to students to come back to the city, especially the ones studying from their hometowns. With the university making it clear that exams will be held offline, it’s time students start attending physical classes,” said Marie Fernandes, principal, St Andrew’s College, Bandra. She also shared that offline classes started in full swing on Monday, with almost 90% attendance in senior/degree college classes. “Junior college classes began earlier and there too we are witnessing nearly 90-95% attendance,” she added.

Hemlata Bagla, principal KC College, Churchgate shared, “Teachers have been bearing the brunt of hybrid classes as they have to come to college and then conduct lectures for students in class as well as online. We need to start normalising physical classes again so that teachers can spend the next few weeks preparing students for physical exams.”

Bagla further informed that the institute gave time until February 8 to students and started physical classes, a week after the state government announced reopening of colleges. “Even now students with genuine problems can get in touch with us and we will consider it on the basis of the case,” she added.

Of the protesting students, a large chunk of students from KC College in Churchgate have approached the Maharashtra Students Union (MASU), seeking their intervention. “The latest government resolution (GR) by the state dated January 25 has left a lot of ambiguity as the government has handed responsibility to universities, while universities have given the responsibility of implementation of SOPs to colleges which has led to confusion,” said Siddharth Ingle, advocate and founder president of MASU. He added that the union has now approached the University of Mumbai demanding the constitution of a three-member committee to look into implementation of SOP. “There is no mention of what happens to students against vaccines. How will they travel to and from college? We will be meeting the university VC soon to address these concerns,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON