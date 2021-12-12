Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Unvaccinated Nagpur man tests Omicron positive

Mumbai Maharashtra on Sunday added a new Omicron case, taking the state’s tally to 18
With this one case, Maharashtra’s Omicron tally goes up to 18. (Satish Bate)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Swapnil Rawal

Mumbai Maharashtra on Sunday added a new Omicron case, taking the state’s tally to 18.

The infected person (40) arrived in Nagpur on December 5 from South Africa. According to the state health department, “The infected person had not taken any vaccine. The person is currently under isolation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur. He had also tested positive on April 11, 2021.“ The administration tested 30 close contacts of the infected person, and everyone tested negative.

Between December 1 and Sunday morning, 77,530 passengers, including 11,751 from at-risk nations arrived at the international airports at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Through the surveillance at the airports, the administration has detected 30 Covid positive cases, including 22 from at-risk countries.

Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 is underway. Through airport and field surveillance, 107 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing and results of 26 are awaited, the health department said on Sunday.

So far, Omicron cases have been reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad (10), Mumbai (5), and one each in Kalyan-Dombivli, Pune and Nagpur. Of these, nine have tested negative and have already been discharged.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra added 704 fresh cases, taking the state’s tally to 6,643,883. The state added 16 Covid deaths, pushing the toll to 1,41,259. Maharashtra’s active case count stood at 6,441 on Sunday.

Mumbai added 188 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 765,282. A day after recording zero Covid death, Mumbai clocked two fatalities, taking the death toll in the city to 16,357. Mumbai’s active case count was 1,774 on Sunday.

The state has been recording cases between 600 and 800 for the past week to 10 days. A chunk of Sunday’s cases came from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The cities and satellite towns in MMR (excluding Mumbai) added 134 cases. Pune district added 197 fresh cases, while Ahmednagar district added 47.

