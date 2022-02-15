Unvaxxed students can write board exams, clarifies state

Mumbai Even as oral exams for Higher Secondary Certificate students of the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE) started on Monday, the state government in an official notification stated that unvaccinated students will be allowed to appear for the exam.

However, schools have been asked to encourage students to get inoculated for their own safety. The state government highlighted the case study of a school in Maharashtra which forced class 10 students to get vaccinated or miss the exam. “No school/high school should force their students to get the vaccination. Board exam will be open to all students, vaccinated or not,” states the notification.

“While research shows that the youth has not been affected by the virus as much as the rest, it will still be very good to have the added advantage of safety for our students. I hope students get the vaccination,” said Uday Nare, a teacher with an Andheri based school.

As per a statement released by the MSBSHSE in December last year, HSC oral exams will take place between February 14 to March 3, while written papers will be conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022.

Similarly, SSC oral exams will be conducted from February 24 to March 14 and written exams will take place between March 15 and April 18, 2022.

State education minister for school education Varsha Gaikwad has repeatedly said board exams this year will be held offline.

“Vaccination should be a choice, Many also have medical reasons for not opting for the vaccines. Schools, therefore, should not force students, who are already anxious about the upcoming exams, to get vaccinated,” said Mahima Sharma, mother of a class 10 student.

