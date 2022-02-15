Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Unvaxxed students can write board exams, clarifies state
mumbai news

Unvaxxed students can write board exams, clarifies state

The state government highlighted the case study of a school in Maharashtra which forced class 10 students to get vaccinated or miss the exam
Even as oral exams for Higher Secondary Certificate students of the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE) started on Monday, the state government in an official notification stated that unvaccinated students will be allowed to appear for the exam (Praful Gangurde)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByShreya Bhandary

Mumbai Even as oral exams for Higher Secondary Certificate students of the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE) started on Monday, the state government in an official notification stated that unvaccinated students will be allowed to appear for the exam.

However, schools have been asked to encourage students to get inoculated for their own safety. The state government highlighted the case study of a school in Maharashtra which forced class 10 students to get vaccinated or miss the exam. “No school/high school should force their students to get the vaccination. Board exam will be open to all students, vaccinated or not,” states the notification.

“While research shows that the youth has not been affected by the virus as much as the rest, it will still be very good to have the added advantage of safety for our students. I hope students get the vaccination,” said Uday Nare, a teacher with an Andheri based school.

As per a statement released by the MSBSHSE in December last year, HSC oral exams will take place between February 14 to March 3, while written papers will be conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Similarly, SSC oral exams will be conducted from February 24 to March 14 and written exams will take place between March 15 and April 18, 2022.

State education minister for school education Varsha Gaikwad has repeatedly said board exams this year will be held offline.

“Vaccination should be a choice, Many also have medical reasons for not opting for the vaccines. Schools, therefore, should not force students, who are already anxious about the upcoming exams, to get vaccinated,” said Mahima Sharma, mother of a class 10 student.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shreya Bhandary

Shreya Bhandary is a Special Correspondent covering higher education for Hindustan Times, Mumbai. Her work revolves around finding loopholes in the current education system and highlighting the good and the bad in higher education institutes in and around Mumbai....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP