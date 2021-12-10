Upward trend at IIT placement, higher number of job offers recorded across campuses

Mumbai One week into placements at the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the trend of a higher number of jobs, both domestic and international, as well as higher pay packages compared to the last few years, is common to all institutes. Institutes are witnessing a 25-30% hike in total job offers made this year compared to 2020.

At IIT-Bombay, the graduating batch received and accepted over 1,200 jobs in the first six days itself, higher than ever recorded before. “The highest number of job offers have come from Qualcomm (40) this year, whereas, the highest number of international job offers have been made by Rakuten Group, a Tokyo-based e-commerce and online retailing company,” said a spokesperson for the institute. The highest annual package offered to a student of IIT Bombay is of ₹2.05 crore (USD 2.87 lakh) by Uber Systems, USA this year.

At IIT-Roorkee, the total number of job offers made to the graduating batch this year stands at 1,171 (including pre-placement offers), nearly 50% more than the 671 jobs recorded in the first week of placements in December 2020. Similarly, at IIT Guwahati, 832 students have been placed in the first ten days of the placements compared to 731 total students registered over two weeks of placements last year.

“The first phase of placements ends on December 15 and already more students have been offered jobs this year compared to the first phase of placements last year. We are still waiting to hear from some companies over the next five days. The total number of students placed this year will definitely be higher than last few years,” said Abhishek Kumar, head, Centre for Career Development, IIT Guwahati.

While the first phase of placements takes place over two weeks, a handful of IITs wrap up the first phase within one week itself. Officials from IIT Hyderabad ended their week-long placements season with a record of 466 job offers made to 427 students, more than double the number of job offers received by the 2020 batch, where 222 job offers were made in the first phase of placements at the institute.

“Several India-based start-ups and companies are among the top recruiters this year. Ten start-ups have offered 36 offers this year. The highest package is ₹65 lakh, and the average package is ₹23lakh as on date for the ongoing first phase of placements,” said a spokesperson for IIT Hyderabad.

The overall domestic pay packages were on the higher side this year across IITs, especially on the first couple of days. At IIT-Roorkee, the annual package offered for a domestic role stood at ₹1.8 crores this year compared to ₹80 lakh last year. Similarly, At IIT-Guwahati, multiple numbers of domestic offers of above ₹1.1 crore have been made to students this year.