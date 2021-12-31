Uran tehsildar files FIR against two for not allowing him to do his work

A top revenue official was abused and physically stopped from surveying the Panje wetland in Uran while an environmentalist was threatened with dire consequences if they continued their work.

The revenue official, Uran taluka tehsildar, Bhausaheb Andhare, filed an FIR with the Nhava-Sheva police naming two people from Panje village who he said obstructed him repeatedly. Andhare said the issue concerned a demand for a cricket ground in the area.

Andhare, along with environmentalists Debi Goenka and Nandakumar Pawar, had gone to Panje wetland to check if the State Government and the subsequent NGT orders for clearing the blocks at tidal water inlets were removed properly or not. CIDCO environment officer Pramod Patil joined them later.

Panje villagers allegedly gheraoed the officials and argued that they would continue to block the free flow of tidal water to create a cricket ground.

Andhare said, “It is not the issue of any wetland. This was a local matter concerning a cricket ground about which the locals were upset. I registered a complaint as per the process.”

Last week, a local avid birder Parag Gharat was also threatened with death in the presence of environmentalist Debi Goenka.

