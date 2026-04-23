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Urgent steps needed to address potable water crisis in Melghat: HC

The judges were speaking after senior advocate Jugalkishore Gilda, appearing for some of the petitioners, flagged an incident from Dharni tehsil in Melghat last year, when 13 people died and 86 were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:12 am IST
By Karuna Nidhi
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MUMBAI: Taking serious note of the death of 13 people ahead of the monsoon in 2025 due to consumption of contaminated water in the tribal-dominated Melghat region, the Bombay High Court recently directed the state government to initiate emergent steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur this year and potable water is supplied across the region.

Urgent steps needed to address potable water crisis in Melghat: HC

With the monsoon approaching, lapses could worsen, a division bench of justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Hiten S Venegavkar warned on April 15, while hearing a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) regarding infant and maternal deaths due to malnutrition in Melghat.

The judges were speaking after senior advocate Jugalkishore Gilda, appearing for some of the petitioners, flagged an incident from Dharni tehsil in Melghat last year, when 13 people died and 86 were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water. Gilda said that while wells in the region had started drying up with the onset of summer, the dues of fuel pump operators had reached 31 lakh, affecting diesel supply to mobile health vans which are key to healthcare access in remote villages.

On April 15, relying on status reports of compliances and proposed district hospitals at Dharni, Chikhaldhara and Churni in Melghat, the court remarked, “State should now become proactive and consider the reports on urgent basis giving it a highest priority”.

“We are informed that the reports contain deep study about tackling problems which are normally noticed in tribal areas. If this be so, we would appreciate it if the state government promptly accepts the report as a research paper on the study of the various problems in tribal areas and prepares a blueprint for dealing with the suggestions made in such reports”, the bench observed, posting the matter for further hearing on April 29.

 
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