Vaccination centres in Mumbai operated at full capacity on Saturday: BMC

The vaccination figures released by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday’s show that 219,727 beneficiaries were vaccinated, of which, 154,703 received their first shot, and 65,024 beneficiaries received their second shot. However, this figure also includes the vaccination done at private hospitals on August 12 and 13 (Thursday and Friday) when public vaccination centres were closed due to a shortage of doses. On Saturday alone, civic authorities estimated that over 150,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in-charge of the civic public health department said, “The figures released on Saturday also show the vaccinations conducted at private hospitals on Thursday and Friday. However, on Saturday alone, we operated vaccination centres at full capacity. Mumbai’s capacity is to administer around 150,000 doses per day at public and private centres.”

On Thursday night, BMC received 170,000 doses, which were distributed to vaccination centres on Friday. Kakani said, “These doses will be sufficient for the vaccination drive over the next two days. Anticipating this, we vaccinated every individual who turned up on Saturday.”

On Saturday, vaccination centres saw a higher turnout. A senior civic official said, “This was partly because vaccination was closed at public centres for two days in a row. Also, now that train travel is allowed for fully vaccinated beneficiaries, past week we have seen a larger turnout at all vaccination centres.”

On Saturday, 84,105 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 296 BMC centres, of which, 54,426 beneficiaries received their first dose, and 29,679 beneficiaries received their second dose; 5,997 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 19 state and Centre-operated vaccine centres, of which 3,516 received their first dose and 2,481 received their second dose.

Vaccination will be closed at public vaccine centres on Sunday. Vaccination will take place at all public vaccine centres on Monday.