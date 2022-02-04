Vaccination not mandatory but state can make rules to contain Covid-19: Centre to HC

Mumbai: The Centre has assured the Bombay High Court that there is no policy on compulsory vaccination. It, however, said that in the absence of specific guidelines, the state could frame rules under the Disaster Management Act to control the spread of Covid-19. On its part, the state informed the bench that it has framed rules imposing reasonable restrictions under the Act on the general public.

The submissions were made in response to public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the state’s circular which imposed restrictions on those not fully vaccinated from travelling on local trains and visiting malls and public places. The PIL, filed by activists Firoze Mithiborewalla and Yohan Tengra, contended that the restrictions violated the rights of people who preferred not to get vaccinated and the circular discriminated against them.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik was informed by additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the central government that a national plan was made in 2019 under the Disaster Management (DM) Act for containing epidemics but no specific plan was made for the pandemic.

Responding to the contentions of the petitioners that the state violated Centre’s guidelines by framing Standard Operating Procedure’s for the pandemic under the DM Act, Singh said that the question of violation did not arise as no such policy decision was taken by the Centre.

Singh further submitted that the Centre had not framed any policy or guideline as to whether it is compulsory or mandatory to get vaccinated and the same was submitted in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court. He added that the Centre has, however, maintained that it was desirable that the larger population gets vaccinated to prevent Covid-19 spread.

Thereafter, the bench sought to know from the state as to whether the SOPs implemented by the state were approved by the legislature. Senior counsel Anil Anturkar along with government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade informed the bench in the affirmative and said that the guidelines were not intended to discriminate among vaccinated and non-vaccinated people but to save lives of both groups of people.

“The argument by the petitioners that vaccination doesn’t stop spreading infection is misconceived. Even if vaccinated people get infected, it reduces the necessity for hospitalisation. Our efforts are people shouldn’t die due to lack of oxygen. We must continue taking other measures,” said Anturkar.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the petitioners’ advocates to make their submissions in response to the state government’s arguments and posted the hearing to February 7.