Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vasai autorickshaw driver reunites runaway Delhi minor girl with family
mumbai news

Vasai autorickshaw driver reunites runaway Delhi minor girl with family

After an argument with parents, the girl ran away from home, boarded Mumbai Express and reached Vasai in the wee hours on Saturday.
Manikpur police station felicitated Vasai autorickshaw driver Raju Kajru Karwade for showing alertness in rescuing the minor. (HT)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 09:25 PM IST
ByRam Parmar

Mumbai: A 14-year-old minor girl from New Delhi, who ran away from home after a heated argument with parents over studies, was reunited with her family by an autorickshaw driver from Vasai.

Raju Kajru Karwade, 35, who works as a rickshaw driver, was waiting for passengers at Vasai Road railhead when the girl approached him to help her find a job and rented accommodation.

“I immediately sensed something was wrong. I engaged her in conversation and asked her to show me Aadhaar card in order to get her the help. I was shocked to learn that she was 14 years old. I took her to the Manikpur police station with me and narrated the entire story to the cops,” shared Raju.

After an argument with parents, the girl ran away from home, boarded Mumbai Express and reached Vasai in the wee hours on Saturday.

Senior PI Bhausaheb Aher of Manikpur police station revealed that there was a kidnapping case registered with the Saket police station in Sector 7, Pushp Vihar, Delhi, where the girl lived.

RELATED STORIES

“We called the Saket police station and they informed her father, Rajwant Singh who works with the Indian Army. After finding out the whereabouts of his daughter, he started crying on the phone. The girl was reunited with her family. The minor could have fallen into the wrong hands had the autorickshaw driver didn’t show swift action,” shared PI Bhausaheb Aher.

Manikpur police station felicitated Karwade for showing alertness in rescuing the minor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP