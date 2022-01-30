Vasai autorickshaw driver reunites runaway Delhi minor girl with family

Mumbai: A 14-year-old minor girl from New Delhi, who ran away from home after a heated argument with parents over studies, was reunited with her family by an autorickshaw driver from Vasai.

Raju Kajru Karwade, 35, who works as a rickshaw driver, was waiting for passengers at Vasai Road railhead when the girl approached him to help her find a job and rented accommodation.

“I immediately sensed something was wrong. I engaged her in conversation and asked her to show me Aadhaar card in order to get her the help. I was shocked to learn that she was 14 years old. I took her to the Manikpur police station with me and narrated the entire story to the cops,” shared Raju.

After an argument with parents, the girl ran away from home, boarded Mumbai Express and reached Vasai in the wee hours on Saturday.

Senior PI Bhausaheb Aher of Manikpur police station revealed that there was a kidnapping case registered with the Saket police station in Sector 7, Pushp Vihar, Delhi, where the girl lived.

“We called the Saket police station and they informed her father, Rajwant Singh who works with the Indian Army. After finding out the whereabouts of his daughter, he started crying on the phone. The girl was reunited with her family. The minor could have fallen into the wrong hands had the autorickshaw driver didn’t show swift action,” shared PI Bhausaheb Aher.

Manikpur police station felicitated Karwade for showing alertness in rescuing the minor.