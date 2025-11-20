Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
Vasai schoolgirl’s death: Teacher booked for culpable homicide

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 05:48 am IST

Police officers said the accused, Mamta Yadav, was aware Kajal Gaur was physically weak and that young children do not have the physical ability to do 100 sit-ups.

Mumbai: The Waliv police on Wednesday booked Mamta Yadav, a schoolteacher who forced a 13-year-old girl to do 100 sit-ups while carrying her school bag for arriving late, eventually leading to her death, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Kajal Gaud, a Class 6 student at Shri Hanumant Vidyamandir High School in Vasai (East), was punished on November 8, along with nearly 50 other students who had arrived late. She returned home complaining of severe pain, and her condition worsened over the following days. She died on November 14.

“We are searching for Yadav and will arrest her,” said a police officer from the Waliv police station. The FIR was registered after Kajal’s father, Sikandar Gaur, filed a police complaint on Monday seeking action over her death.

Yadav was booked for culpable homicide, with police officers stating that she was aware Kajal was physically weak and that young children do not have the physical ability to do 100 sit-ups. Despite knowing this, Yadav punished Kajal, causing extreme physical exertion that allegedly left her injured, led to swelling in her lungs and caused breathing difficulties, the complaint said.

“The FIR was registered based on Kajal’s father’s complaint and the autopsy report, which indicated she had an underlying condition of anaemia,” said Dilip Ghuge, senior police inspector, Waliv police station. Anaemia is a condition in which the body does not produce enough healthy red blood cells, leading to fatigue, weakness and, in severe cases, organ stress.

Following Kajal’s death, her school claimed that she suffered from a pre-existing health condition and that the authorities had advised her parents to seek medical attention. The school authorities also said Yadav had not realised that Kajal was among the students who were punished.

“The teacher could not spot her because of her short height,” principal Ramashray Yadav said, adding that Mamta Yadav had been with the school since its inception in 2009. “She has been suspended pending investigation, and we are cooperating with the police and the education department’s inquiry,” said the principal.

Kajal’s family, however, rejected the school’s claims. Sikandar, a labourer, denied receiving any warning from the school about his daughter’s health and described the punishment as unacceptable. “If they knew she was weak, why would they make her do something so harsh? And why should any child be made to do this?” he said. He also alleged that the school’s CCTV cameras had been disconnected.

Sikandar said in his complaint that Kajal returned from school on November 8 complaining of severe body ache. The next day, she collapsed at home, after which she was taken to Astha Hospital in Vasai West. Doctors there reportedly diagnosed seizures and referred her to Lakshmi Hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to JJ Hospital on November 13, where she died a day later.

A preliminary cause-of-death report accessed by HT lists pulmonary oedema and splenomegaly, an enlarged spleen often associated with anaemia, as the medical findings. The final opinion has been reserved pending chemical analysis of her viscera.

Mumbai police have charged schoolteacher Mamta Yadav with culpable homicide after a 13-year-old student, Kajal Gaud, died following a punishment of 100 sit-ups for being late. Kajal, who had a pre-existing condition of anaemia, experienced severe pain after the punishment and died days later. The school claims it was unaware of her health issues, while her father demands accountability.