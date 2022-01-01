Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vashi police arrest 2 transwomen for snatching purse with Rs42K cash
Vashi police arrest 2 transwomen for snatching purse with Rs42K cash

Vashi police arrest two transwomen for robbing a woman in a SUV of 42,000 under the pretext of blessing her; the duo was arrested from Sion- Koliwada on Friday
Vashi police arrest 2 transwomen for snatching purse with Rs42K cash from a woman driver. (HT FILE)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 08:04 PM IST
ByRaina Shine, Navi Mumbai

Vashi police have arrested two transwomen for robbing a woman in a SUV of 42,000 under the pretext of blessing her. The duo was arrested from Sion- Koliwada on Friday.

Vaishali Shinde from Vashi was travelling to Nerul via Palm Beach Road on Thursday afternoon when the two transwomen at the CitiBank signal at Sector 17, Vashi, approached her SUV and knocked the window glass to offer their blessings. Shinde took her purse out to take out cash when the duo snatched the purse containing 42,000 cash and fled.

“The complainant looked for the duo but couldn’t find them and then registered a case with us. We found CCTV footage of the duo getting into a taxi. We traced the taxi and interrogated the driver and found that the two were residents of Sion-Koliwada from where they were nabbed,” a police officer from Vashi police station said.

The accused were identified as Rafiqa Allahbaksh Khan (22) and Meenakshi Maasagar (30).

