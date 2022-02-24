Vashi railway police arrest 31-year-old for making hoax call

The Vashi railway police have arrested a man for allegedly giving false information to the Railway Helpline that three persons were travelling in a local train carrying explosives.

On Tuesday, the accused, identified as Panav Gulabrao Kalapada (31), called the Railway Police Force (RPF) helpline number (112) and told them that three men who boarded a CST-Panvel train in Nerul had explosive materials and were to get down in Kharghar.

The RPF immediately informed Vashi and Panvel GRP. While the Vashi GRP started combing the Nerul railway station, Panvel team started search operations at Kharghar railway station. Bomb Squads and Anti-Terrorist Squad also reached the spot and joined in the search operations.

“One whole day went by looking for clues and searching for the suspects. The caller told us that the three men carried explosives using which bombs can be made. Later, we tried calling the number but the phone was switched off,” senior police inspector, Vishnu Kesarkar, from Vashi GRP said. The police then traced the number and found it to be of a cobbler in Karave village of Seawoods.

“The cobbler told us that his phone had got stolen a month ago and he had no idea who the caller was. We then traced the call records of the number and then got the person traced to Shiravane village in Nerul,” he added.

The accused, Kalapada, was caught and confessed that he was drunk when he made the call. “He had stolen the phone a month back. He also revealed that on various occasions he stole mobile phones of his family members as well to sell and buy liquor,” Kesarkar said.

The accused worked as a security guard and was arrested by Vashi GRP for making the fake call on Wednesday. The police also registered a theft case against him and transferred it to NRI Coastal police station.