Vashi teen Omicron positive, travelled from Hyd to Mumbai via road to avoid quarantine

Navi Mumbai A 19-year-old Vashi resident, who returned from Kenya, one of the high-risk countries in mid-December and landed at Hyderabad airport, tested positive with the Omicron variant on December 20.

He travelled to Mumbai via road to avoid quarantine at the Mumbai airport, as per the civic officials. The patient is asymptomatic and is at present admitted to MGM Hospital in Sanpada. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is testing all the residents in his societies and tracing his journey from Hyderabad to Mumbai.

The state till Monday had 54 Omicron cases, out of which two were from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane district.

Dr Pramod Patil, medical health officer, said, “The patient is a 19-year-old, who had travelled from Kenya to Hyderabad. His RT-PCR was done at Hyderabad airport, however, he travelled to Mumbai by road in a cab instead of taking a flight. His report came positive on the 18th. He went to Nanavati Hospital and gave a repeat swab. On Sunday, his mother got a call from Hyderabad authorities that he is Omicron positive,”

The antigen test of all his close contacts is negative and the RT-PCR report of the same is awaited. His mother and brother are isolated as well in seperate rooms. A separate isolation ward has been made in MGM, Sanpada for the Omicron patients.

The four-storeyed building where he resides has four flats on each floor at Sector 14, Vashi, it has been sealed for ten days. Around 450 people reside in the society of the patient and till now around 350 have been tested and all are negative. People who were out for work would be tested once back later in the evening, informed NMMC officials.

“Neither Hyderabad officials informed the corporation nor did the patient himself. The patient then in order to cross-check, went to Nanavati Hospital and took a test wherein he was found to be positive again. On December 20, Hyderabad officials got in touch with the patient’s family and informed that he was Omicron positive. Somehow the news was leaked in the area and someone informed the corporation over an anonymous call,” one of the officials from health department of NMMC, said.

“The Hyderabad officials said they had no idea where the patient was and got through him after three days of trying to get in touch with him. They then sent us his Omicron report and then we immediately isolated him and his family members. We are now also trying trace the places which he visited in these many days while travelling to Navi Mumbai by alerting the respective states,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, from where the patient left without the notice of the airport authorities said, “Airport’s responsibility is only to provide the space to conduct the tests. The whole procedure of testing, isolation is the responsibility of the government. Till December 18, the protocol was to let go of people after their RT-PCR test and later inform the result on phone. Now, the protocol is changed and the person tested is not allowed to go home till the results are out. While all the people from high-risk countries are tested. People from other countries are randomly selected by the testing authorities.”

