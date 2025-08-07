Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Vegetable vendor by day, robber by night: Raigad police bust gang behind Pali dacoities

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 05:34 am IST

The investigation revealed the gang’s modus operandi where one member would pose as a vegetable vendor and move through remote villages. The police said, “During these rounds, the accused surveyed homes to identify vulnerable targets, particularly elderly residents or women wearing jewellery”

NAVI MUMBAI: After a spree of armed robberies in Pali where at least seven houses were targeted between July 26 and 27, the police finally arrested six men, with the seventh still on the run. During the reported dacoities, elderly residents were threatened with weapons like choppers, and looted of jewellery and valuables.

Vegetable vendor by day, robber by night: Raigad police bust gang behind Pali dacoities
Vegetable vendor by day, robber by night: Raigad police bust gang behind Pali dacoities

Following the incidents at the Hatond and Gondav villages, the local crime branch and the Pali police in Raigad formed a 10-member special investigation team (SIT). For a week the team surveyed the area, gathered information, and then they tracked down the accused and arrested them.

The investigation revealed the gang’s modus operandi where one member would pose as a vegetable vendor and move through remote villages. The police said, “During these rounds, the accused surveyed homes to identify vulnerable targets, particularly elderly residents or women wearing jewellery.”

Once the recce had been done, the gang would break into the house at night, the police added. Superintendent of the Raigad police, Anchal Dala, “This is a classic case of blending into society to commit targeted crimes. We are committed to exposing every link in this chain.”

When the accused were interrogated the police found that they had been committing other robberies in Muradabad and Takwade in rural Thane too. The police are investigating the gang’s involvement in similar crimes across the state.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Chavan, 23, the alleged mastermind, with multiple criminal cases registered against him across Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Nashik, and Beed. Others include Akash Chavan, 20, Sunil Chavan, 32, Malhari Chavan, 30, Somnath Chavan, 30, and Sujal Chavan, 19. Each of them have charges against them for theft, assault, and sexual offences.

The accused were produced before a judicial magistrate on Wednesday and have been remanded to seven days in police custody.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Vegetable vendor by day, robber by night: Raigad police bust gang behind Pali dacoities
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On