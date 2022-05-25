Vegetable vendor flees with ₹81.50 lakh collected as contingency fund
Police have booked a vegetable vendor in Khar for allegedly fleeing with ₹81.50 lakh collected by some local vegetable and fruit vendors as contingency fund.
“We have registered a case against the vendor, Shivkumar Jaiswal, under sections 406 [punishment for criminal breach of trust] and 420 [cheating] of the Indian Penal Code and are searching for him,” Mohan Mane, senior inspector of Khar police station, said.
In view of the uncertainties caused by Covid-19, some fruit and vegetable vendors in Khar had decided to create a contingency fund. Jaiswal, who used to keep the money contributed to the fund with him, made away with the entire collection of ₹81.50 lakh, police officials said.
The case was registered based on a complaint filed by one Pradeep Kumar Vaishya, a resident of Khar Danda. According to Vaishya, in October 2021, he was approached by Jaiswal and three others who told him that they were small vendors and the pandemic had showed them difficult days and therefore, to tackle such financial uncertainties, they should come together and create a fund which could be availed of by any one of them in case of emergency.
“They also told me that in future we could even create a society. There was no compulsion for anyone to contribute a specific amount and so, I started contributing ₹800 daily to the fund,” Vaishya said in his complaint, adding he had lost ₹8.5 lakh.
“As he was from our village in Uttar Pradesh we believed in him. So far, 15 people have lodged police complaints that they have been cheated to the tune of ₹81.50 lakh. But there are several others who are yet to approach the police. We have learnt that Jaiswal has started a hotel in UP and now plans to flee to Bangkok,” the complaint said.
According to the police, several small vendors have paid Jaiswal between ₹8 and ₹10 lakh each.
-
Ajnala nagar panchayat chief removed after no-trust vote
Ajnala nagar panchayat president Deepak Arora, who owes allegiance to the Congress, was removed after a no-confidence motion was passed by 12 councillors of the House under the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party's rural development and panchayat minister and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday. The House has 15 members. The Shiromani Akali Dal had won eight while the Congress had won seven seats. Sub-divisional magistrate, Ajnala, Anupreet Kaur was also present.
-
Comprehensive education policy in the works: Punjab minister
A comprehensive policy for reforming the education sector in Punjab is in the works with consultation with various stakeholders, cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday. The education minister further said that the “rat race” by previous governments to show false baseline results to emerge as “No. 1” had a devastating effect on academics.
-
Man kills wife for not cooking rice for him
Bhiwandi A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly thrashing Waghmare's 20-year-old wife to death with a wooden stick for not cooking rice for him in Bhiwandi, Thane on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Shankar Waghmare, a scrap dealer and resident of Khoni village in Nizampura, Balaram Chaudhari Chawl, has been booked for murder. Waghmare married Jyotsna a year ago. Residents said that the couple would often fight over petty issues.
-
Beyond our reach: Bengaluru court on Rs50 lakh demand for worms in chocolate bar
Six years after a Bengaluru man approached a consumer court - seeking ₹50 lakh as compensation after finding worms in a chocolate bar purchased from a local a resident of Bengaluru's HSR Layout, storMukesh Kumar Kedia,- he has been directed to the state consumer forum. In October 2016, a resident of Bengaluru's HSR Layout, Mukesh Kumar Kedia, bought two bars of chocolate - Cadbury's Fruit and Nut - for his niece for ₹89.
-
Father-son duo’s arrest in Bahraich unearths inter-state human trafficking racket
LUCKNOW The arrest of a father-son duo in Bahraich on Tuesday unearthed an inter-state racket involved in trafficking minor girls and women from remote areas of Bihar on the pretext of marriage and employment, said police here on Wednesday. One Dhani Ram Pandit, 48, and his son Ankush, 25, residents of Rampur Dibiyapur village in Bahraich, were arrested for holding a 15-year-old girl from Bihar hostage.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics