Versova beach construction violates CRZ clearance: NGT

Mumbai: The ongoing construction work of an anti-sea erosion wall at Versova Beach has run into trouble with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The project, which is being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), allegedly violates the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearance. However, the NGT is yet to pronounce a judgement in the matter and has given concerned parties time till January 28, 2022, to file their affidavits. These include the PWD, the municipal corporation and the district collector.

It was reported earlier that an elevated walkway is being constructed along the beach, despite clear instructions that prohibit any reclamation of the shore.

At present, a 1.2km long wall about eight metres from the original high-tide line has been built, with tetrapods dumped on its seaward side. Earth has been backfilled into an eight-metre space between the original high-tide line and the new anti-erosion wall.

Environmentalists have demonstrated that it is now possible to drive large cars along this part of the beach, which was earlier inaccessible to vehicles.

A two-judge bench comprising justices M Sathyanarayanan and Dr Arun Kumar Verma observed, “NGT has read the materials placed before it and is of the prima-facie view that a walkway/road has been created between the existing wall and the place identified for construction of a new retaining wall and the same is in violation of one of the clearances granted by MCZMA.”

The sandy beach is a CRZ-I area where construction activities are prohibited, the coastal authority has noted in response to similar proposals by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), which have, at different times, sought to carry out “beautification” of the beachfront.

PWD was allowed to go ahead with the ostensible purpose of their proposal to reconstruct an existing 1.2-km anti-erosion bundh from Picnic Cottage, Versova to the Hindu crematorium before Versova Koliwada. This bundh, PWD had submitted, was essential for protecting properties along the stretch “from further damage caused by the tidal action”.

MCZMA had categorically prohibited any promenade construction or reclamation of the CRZ-1 area and allowed for the bundh to be remodelled into a sea wall.

Environmentalist Zoru Bhatena whose petition challenging the project was admitted by the NGT in September, shared, “Constructing a new facade, eight metres from the original bundh has neither been recommended nor approved by MCZMA. The eight-metre gap has been backfilled to about 16 feet above sea level and the walkway is to be built over that, according to the plans we have obtained. What is expressly not permitted cannot be done by creative engineering. A walkway cannot be created in the garb of anti-erosion measures.”

Narendra Toke, chairman of MCZMA and director, state environment department, could not be reached for comment. However, in an affidavit before the Tribunal on December 2, Toke wrote that no walkways or elevated promenades are permitted to be built in the area. “It is binding for the PWD to carry out the activities within the framework of CRZ clearance granted to the project,” he explained. A PWD engineer directly involved in the project declined to comment in detail, saying that the matter is sub-judice. “We will submit our response before the court directly before the next date,” the official said.