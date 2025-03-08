Versova to get its first fire station after years of delay

Mumbai: The long-standing demand for a fire station in Versova is finally set to be fulfilled. The Maharashtra government announced in the legislative assembly on Friday that a fire station will be built at Chitrakoot Ground in Andheri West. To facilitate the construction, all illegal encroachments on the land will be removed, and a tender for the project will be issued within six months. Mumbai, India - August 04, 2022: An aerial view of Chitrakoot Ground, where a film set installed had caught fire on July 29, next to Andheri Sports Complex, Andheri (West), in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 04, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

This development comes in response to concerns raised by local MLA Ameet Satam, who highlighted the tragic consequences of the absence of a nearby fire station. In January, a fire at Sky Pan Apartment in Andheri West resulted in the death of 75-year-old senior citizen Rahul Mishra due to delayed emergency response.

“The Laxmi Industrial Estate is a vast area, surrounded by Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, and Versova, yet there is no fire station nearby. Chitrakoot Ground, which is designated for a fire station in BMC’s Development Plan (DP), has been encroached upon by illegal structures, including a banquet hall,” Satam stated in the assembly. He pressed the government to clear the encroachments and initiate the construction of the long-overdue fire station.

Industries Minister Uday Samant responded affirmatively, assuring that all necessary measures would be taken and a tender would be issued within six months.

Versova, home to over five lakh residents, currently lacks a fire station and relies on fire brigades from either Irla in Andheri or Goregaon. With Mumbai’s notorious traffic, response times can stretch to 25 minutes or more, significantly reducing the chances of saving lives and property during fire emergencies.

The delay in emergency response has already resulted in multiple casualties. In October last year, three people died of smoke suffocation at Riya Palace in Lokhandwala. Residents believe that timely arrival of fire brigades could have saved lives. “If Andheri had its own fire station, fire tenders would have arrived within three minutes, and the senior citizen’s life could have been saved,” Dhaval Shah, chairman of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA), said after Mishra’s death.

Apart from advocating for the fire station, Satam also raised concerns over fire safety in newly redeveloped buildings. He urged the government to establish a robust mechanism to monitor mandatory fire audits in accordance with the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures (Amendment) Act, 2023. The law mandates a fire audit every two years, but currently, there is no strict enforcement to ensure compliance.

Satam proposed linking fire audits to property tax bills as a penalty mechanism for non-compliance. Responding to this, Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal acknowledged the need for improved monitoring and assured that the government would explore the possibility of integrating fire audits under a single-window system. She also agreed to consider the suggestion of linking fire audits with property tax enforcement.

With the government’s commitment to addressing fire safety concerns and the long-overdue approval for a fire station in Versova, residents can hope for swifter emergency response times and better fire safety infrastructure in the near future.