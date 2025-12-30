Victims rushed to MT Agarwal, Rajawadi hospitals

Mumbai: Those injured in the BEST accident on Monday night were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund. Three persons were declared brought dead at the MT Agarwal hospital, while nine others were under treatment. At Rajawadi, a woman aged around 45 years was declared brought dead, while one injured was under treatment. Prashant Shinde’s family members broke down after being informed about his death in the accident.

Among the injured was Prashant Lad, who was waiting for bus number 606 at the bus stop in Bhandup when the accident occurred at around 10.05pm. Lad sustained blunt trauma injuries to his chest and both legs, and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was under treatment at the casualty ward. His oxygen levels were low on arrival and doctors were working to stabilise him, hospital sources said.

Lad’s sister Dakshita Sawant, who was informed about the accident around 10.30pm, said his entire body was wrapped in bandages when she and other family members saw him.

“He was panicking, so they put him on a ventilator. We just hope he recovers. We did not expect this at all,” Sawant said.

Another victim, a woman aged around 45 years, who was brought dead to the hospital, was identified as Pranita Rasam. Her husband, Sandip Rasam, who visited the hospital later to identify her, had to be stabilised as he broke down.

“She is an actor and she had gone to Dadar at 4pm for some acting work. She was returning home when this happened. My daughter was also with her,” Sandip Rasam told HT.

Confirming the details, an official at Rajawadi hospital said, “Two patients were brought to us. One woman was brought dead, while the male patient is being treated for serious injuries. An accident case has been registered, and further procedures are being followed.”

Late at night on Monday, MP Sanjay Dina Patil met the injured victims at MT Agarwal hospital. Those who were critical would be shifted to Sion hospital, sources in the hospital said.