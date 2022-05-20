Viewing point for migratory birds to be developed in Nerul

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is contemplating to develop designated viewing point for migratory birds, especially flamingoes, arriving at the mudflats in TS Chanakya, Nerul. The decision to demarcate specific viewing areas is primarily due to the risks enthusiastic bird watchers were taking in order to capture the best shots of the birds.

Recently, there were reports of a woman getting stuck in the wetlands while attempting to get as near as possible to the flamingoes. “It was a scary situation wherein an elderly lady had walked into the marshy area to be near the birds and ended up getting stuck in the mud. She was stuck knee deep and had to be pulled out to safety using sticks,” said geologist and Seawoods resident, Ravi Verma.

Following the experience, the geologist had placed a solitary banner with the message ‘Enjoy but don’t Endanger Life into the Marshy Land’ during the recent Flamingo Festival.

“I am also an avid lover of photography but the extent to which the public go to get better pictures with flamingoes startled me. I used the exhibition during the festival as a means to advise the public against taking risks,” said Verma.

The civic administration is now considering designated viewing points at specific locations to prevent any future mishaps. “Ideally, those coming to the creek should show some restraint while shooting pictures of the migratory birds. They need to understand that these birds are coming to the city as the habitat is conducive, therefore there should be minimal disturbances or interferences in their surroundings. Instead of barricading the promenade, it was considered better to demarcate viewing spaces across the trekking area,” said Bangar.

A team of engineers would conduct a ground survey to observe the best viewing spots of the flamingoes. Boards informing the spots and the means to get a better view would be placed.