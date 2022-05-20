Viewing point for migratory birds to be developed in Nerul
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is contemplating to develop designated viewing point for migratory birds, especially flamingoes, arriving at the mudflats in TS Chanakya, Nerul. The decision to demarcate specific viewing areas is primarily due to the risks enthusiastic bird watchers were taking in order to capture the best shots of the birds.
Recently, there were reports of a woman getting stuck in the wetlands while attempting to get as near as possible to the flamingoes. “It was a scary situation wherein an elderly lady had walked into the marshy area to be near the birds and ended up getting stuck in the mud. She was stuck knee deep and had to be pulled out to safety using sticks,” said geologist and Seawoods resident, Ravi Verma.
Following the experience, the geologist had placed a solitary banner with the message ‘Enjoy but don’t Endanger Life into the Marshy Land’ during the recent Flamingo Festival.
“I am also an avid lover of photography but the extent to which the public go to get better pictures with flamingoes startled me. I used the exhibition during the festival as a means to advise the public against taking risks,” said Verma.
The civic administration is now considering designated viewing points at specific locations to prevent any future mishaps. “Ideally, those coming to the creek should show some restraint while shooting pictures of the migratory birds. They need to understand that these birds are coming to the city as the habitat is conducive, therefore there should be minimal disturbances or interferences in their surroundings. Instead of barricading the promenade, it was considered better to demarcate viewing spaces across the trekking area,” said Bangar.
A team of engineers would conduct a ground survey to observe the best viewing spots of the flamingoes. Boards informing the spots and the means to get a better view would be placed.
65 animals including birds, pets affected by heat wave in Thane
Around 65 animals including pets and birds have been impacted by the heat wave in April and May within Thane city, according to Community for Protection and Care of Animals. Meanwhile, Citizens for Animal Protection Foundation received 2,002 calls on their helpline in April and May, almost 50% more than the previous years. Many among these were complaints of heatstroke or dehydration. Some have also died due to the extreme heat this year.
Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail after 7 years
Former INX Media chief executive officer (CEO) Indrani Mukerjea walked out of the Byculla women's jail at about 5.25pm on Friday, nearly seven years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012. Mukerjea (60) furnished a personal bond of ₹2 lakh as directed by the special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Friday. According to her lawyer, Edith Dey, she went to her flat in Worli.
Seats remain vacant across UG, PG medical, dental courses
Of the 6,719 seats available in MBBS colleges (both government and private), only one seat is vacant this year. However, in undergraduate dental (BDS) courses, seat vacancy stands at 87. Similarly, seat vacancy in PG medical and dental stands at 196 and 35, respectively. Many blamed the delay in admissions, as well as change in seat allotment rules, for the high number of vacancies across UG dental and PG medical courses this year.
‘Poor’ AQI as westerly winds blow dust over city
Mumbai Air quality in the city has plummeted over the past week, with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) network of monitors recording an air quality index of 252, which is in the 'poor' category, on Friday evening. Officials attributed the worsening AQI to prevailing weather systems. Project director, Gufran Beig, SAFAR clarified that the ongoing pollution spell is not a dust storm event.
HC permits Dheeraj Wadhwan to visit private hospital for ENT follow-up
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday permitted DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to visit Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for a post-surgery follow-up on Monday, May 23. In March this year, the HC had granted Wadhawan permission to undergo nasal surgery at the private hospital from April 12 and allowed him to be admitted there for another two weeks for post-operative care.
