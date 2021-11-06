Virar hospital fire: Charges yet to be framed in blaze that killed 15

Police have filed a charge sheet filed against three directors of Vijay Vallabh Hospital.

The Arnala Coastal police have filed a 1,850 page-charge sheet and submitted it to the court. However, no charges have been framed as yet. A fire broke out in the dawn of April 23 dawn at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar. Fifteen Covid-19 patients were charred to death. Senior inspector Pramod Badakh of the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate confirmed that a charge sheet was filed in mid-July naming the directors and owners of the hospital: Bastimal Shah, his son Dr Dilip Bastimal Shah and Dr Shailesh Dharamdev Pathak.

The three accused were held under Sections 304 (causing death by negligence),337 and 338 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) and moved the high court after the Vasai sessions court rejected their bail applications. They received bail in mid-May, Vishwajeet Mohite, counsel for the defence confirmed.

The Vasai court observed that six fire extinguishers of the 14 installed fire extinguishers were not working and the hospital management had not renewed the working permits of the rest. TheMaharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) report submitted to the court also noted that the hospital was not running on optimum power usage.

The Vasai court will frame charges and the trial will commence soon, Badakh said.