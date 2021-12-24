Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Virar tribal woman gets 4.37 lakh power bill
mumbai news

Virar tribal woman gets 4.37 lakh power bill

Shaila Shabbir Sayed, 60 (pictured), a tribal resident of Shankarpada in Arnala, Virar, is in a state of shock after receiving a ₹4.37 lakh electricity bill this month from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL)
Shaila Shabbir Sayed, 60 (pictured), a tribal resident of Shankarpada in Arnala, Virar, is in a state of shock after receiving a 4.37 lakh electricity bill this month from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 12:01 AM IST
ByRam Parmar

MUMBAI: Shaila Shabbir Sayed, 60 (pictured), a tribal resident of Shankarpada in Arnala, Virar, is in a state of shock after receiving a 4.37 lakh electricity bill this month from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). Sayed – who works as a housemaid and does other odd jobs for a living, and otherwise gets monthly power bills of only around 1,200 – has threatened to end her life if the MSEDCL disconnects her power supply as she has no means to pay such an astronomical bill.

Sayed said that she has approached local activist Sheru Wagh who has taken up her case with the MSEDCL as she is illiterate and cannot carry out any of the paperwork involved. She has also registered a complaint with the MSEDCL about the exorbitant bill. “I have cleared all my earlier bills. Even during the lockdown, no linesman came to take my power meter reading but I continued to pay as I did not want to spend the night without power. A bill of 4.37 lakh is just unheard of…” she said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Meshram, assistant engineer, MSEDCL, Vasai, said that the ridiculously high bill could be the result of a fault in Sayed’s power meter and that they would install a new meter and set right her bill.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP