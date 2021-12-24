Virar tribal woman gets 4.37 lakh power bill

MUMBAI: Shaila Shabbir Sayed, 60 (pictured), a tribal resident of Shankarpada in Arnala, Virar, is in a state of shock after receiving a ₹4.37 lakh electricity bill this month from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). Sayed – who works as a housemaid and does other odd jobs for a living, and otherwise gets monthly power bills of only around ₹1,200 – has threatened to end her life if the MSEDCL disconnects her power supply as she has no means to pay such an astronomical bill.

Sayed said that she has approached local activist Sheru Wagh who has taken up her case with the MSEDCL as she is illiterate and cannot carry out any of the paperwork involved. She has also registered a complaint with the MSEDCL about the exorbitant bill. “I have cleared all my earlier bills. Even during the lockdown, no linesman came to take my power meter reading but I continued to pay as I did not want to spend the night without power. A bill of ₹4.37 lakh is just unheard of…” she said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Meshram, assistant engineer, MSEDCL, Vasai, said that the ridiculously high bill could be the result of a fault in Sayed’s power meter and that they would install a new meter and set right her bill.