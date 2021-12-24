Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Virar tribal woman gets 4.37 lakh power bill
mumbai news

Virar tribal woman gets 4.37 lakh power bill

Shaila Shabbir Sayed, 60 (pictured), a tribal resident of Shankarpada in Arnala, Virar, is in a state of shock after receiving a 4.37 lakh electricity bill this month from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL)
Shaila Shabbir Sayed, 60 (pictured), a tribal resident of Shankarpada in Arnala, Virar, is in a state of shock after receiving a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.37 lakh electricity bill this month from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) (HT Photo)
Shaila Shabbir Sayed, 60 (pictured), a tribal resident of Shankarpada in Arnala, Virar, is in a state of shock after receiving a 4.37 lakh electricity bill this month from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRam Parmar

MUMBAI: Shaila Shabbir Sayed, 60 (pictured), a tribal resident of Shankarpada in Arnala, Virar, is in a state of shock after receiving a 4.37 lakh electricity bill this month from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). Sayed – who works as a housemaid and does other odd jobs for a living, and otherwise gets monthly power bills of only around 1,200 – has threatened to end her life if the MSEDCL disconnects her power supply as she has no means to pay such an astronomical bill.

Sayed said that she has approached local activist Sheru Wagh who has taken up her case with the MSEDCL as she is illiterate and cannot carry out any of the paperwork involved. She has also registered a complaint with the MSEDCL about the exorbitant bill. “I have cleared all my earlier bills. Even during the lockdown, no linesman came to take my power meter reading but I continued to pay as I did not want to spend the night without power. A bill of 4.37 lakh is just unheard of…” she said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Meshram, assistant engineer, MSEDCL, Vasai, said that the ridiculously high bill could be the result of a fault in Sayed’s power meter and that they would install a new meter and set right her bill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out