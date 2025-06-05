Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Waited for 4 hours to file FIR: 15-year-old stampede victim's family

PTI |
Jun 05, 2025 04:32 PM IST

Waited for 4 hours to file FIR: 15-year-old stampede victim's family

Bengaluru, Family of Divyanshi, a 15-year-old girl, who died in the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, said they had to wait nearly four hours before an FIR could be filed.

Waited for 4 hours to file FIR: 15-year-old stampede victim's family
Waited for 4 hours to file FIR: 15-year-old stampede victim's family

Relatives gathered at the home of the grieving family in Bengaluru's Yelahanka as the teen's body was taken for last rites.

Her grieving father, Shivakumar, recounted how his daughter fell after being pushed at Gate Number 15. His wife and sister-in-law were also present then, he added.

"They came and visited , but no proper support was provided. They didn't even give proper first aid. My wife said she was begging for some support. Finally, my daughter was taken in an auto, with no support from the police. Even to file an FIR, we had to wait four hours," Shivakumar said.

The girl's body has been taken to Andhra Pradesh for the last rites and cremation, he added.

He also said the government should take total responsibility.

"Why didn't they make proper arrangements? Go and see Mysore Palace Road for political events, they arrange everything. For this celebration, they should have had proper planning. Intelligence should have been there," he added.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Kamatchi Devi, a 28-year-old software engineer, who died too in the stampede, was taken to her hometown Mayiladumparai in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu for the last rites on Thursday.

Devi, who was working in Bengaluru, had gone to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. She was caught in the crowd surge and died.

Her mortal remains were taken to Vivekananda School in Mayiladumparai, where relatives, friends, and local residents gathered to pay their last respects.

Late last night, after visiting the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital, where most of the injured were admitted, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, told the reporters gathered that the "unexpected tragedy" shouldn't have happened.

Stating that most of the deceased are youth, including men and women, with several of them being students, the CM said the government has announced 10 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased.

He also said the injured will be provided free treatment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Waited for 4 hours to file FIR: 15-year-old stampede victim's family
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On