Wankhede moves contempt petition against Nawab Malik

Mumbai Dnyandev Wankhede, the father of former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has moved a contempt petition in the Bombay high court (HC) against NCP leader Nawab Malik, claiming that despite giving assurance to the court on December 10, 2021, of not making any objectionable statement against Wankhede or his family members, Malik had made adverse statements about them on December 28, January 2 and 3, thus violating the undertaking to the court.

The petition is expected to come up for hearing in due course.

On December 10, Malik had tendered an unconditional apology in the HC for “wilfully breaching” his undertaking given to the court that he would not make any comments or pass any defamatory statements against Dnyandev Wankhede and his family.

However, he said that his undertaking would not restrain him from commenting on the misuse of central agencies and the conduct of the officers while doing their duty. Malik had stated that the statements made by him were not in his personal capacity but as a spokesperson of the NCP.

Citing certain remarks made by Malik on December 28 and January 2 and 3 in his contempt petition Wankhede has stated that Malik breached the December 10 undertaking. The contempt petition states that making public statements against the petitioner and/or his family members, in particular, the actions/omissions of his son targets the personal integrity of Sameer by alluding to his caste/religion and thus Malik should be held liable for action under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

Wankhede’s contempt petition and interim application in the ₹1.25 crore defamation suit filed by him will come up for hearing in the HC in due course.