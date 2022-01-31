War of words continues between MVA and BJP over wine sale decision in Maharashtra

The slanging match between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues over the decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets, with the latter reiterating its allegation linking Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s business interest with it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said Raut’s family members entered into a partnership with a company named Magpie DFS private limited, which was involved in wine distribution last year.

Raut responded, saying there is nothing wrong if someone is in a legitimate business and BJP leaders will have to go underground if he starts revealing their businesses.

“On April 16, 2021, Raut became involved in a partnership with Ashok Garg. Raut’s two daughters were made directors of the company. On January 12, 2022, the company’s name and its business were also changed. With such deep financial interests, no wonder the MVA allies see no wrong in the wine sale decision which aims to make Maharashtra a ‘Madya Rashtra (liquor state),” Somaiya said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raut said the BJP has started low level politics which will backfire. “Is it a crime if my daughters are directors in a company? What business are the children of BJP leaders involved in? Does Somaiya’s children sell peanuts or is Amit Shah’s son selling dhokla?”

Nationalist Congress Party chief spokesperson and minister Nawab Malik too questioned whether the BJP leaders will shut down the distilleries and wineries owned by them.

On Saturday, Vivekanand Gupta, secretary, Mumbai BJP, said Raut’s two daughters are directors in Magpie DFS private limited. The company is a subsidiary of Magpie Global which is into the supply and distribution of beverages, liquor, wine, and champagne.