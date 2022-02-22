Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ward boy in Dombivli arrested for molesting 72-year-old woman while taking X-ray
mumbai news

Ward boy in Dombivli arrested for molesting 72-year-old woman while taking X-ray

A 22-year-old ward boy of a private hospital has been arrested by Dombivli Ramnagar police station for allegedly molesting a 75-year-old woman twice while she was being taken for chest X-ray
A 22-year-old ward boy of a private hospital has been arrested by Dombivli Ramnagar police station for allegedly molesting a 75-year-old woman twice while she was being taken for X-ray. (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 08:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dombivli

A 22-year-old ward boy of a private hospital has been arrested by Dombivli Ramnagar police station for allegedly molesting a 75-year-old woman twice while she was being taken for X-ray.

According to the police officials, the accused was identified as Kanadas Vaishnav. The incident occurred at a city-based private hospital on Monday when the woman was asked to take an X-ray of her chest.

Vaishnav allegedly touched her inappropriately while giving her instructions for standing for the X-ray. She claimed that she first believed it happened by mistake but later the man repeated the same.

A police officer said, “The woman narrated the incident to her daughter after returning home, after which they came to the police station and filed a case against the man. We arrested him immediately for molestation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP