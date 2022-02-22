Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ward boy in Dombivli arrested for molesting 72-year-old woman while taking X-ray
Ward boy in Dombivli arrested for molesting 72-year-old woman while taking X-ray

A 22-year-old ward boy of a private hospital has been arrested by Dombivli Ramnagar police station for allegedly molesting a 75-year-old woman twice while she was being taken for chest X-ray
A 22-year-old ward boy of a private hospital has been arrested by Dombivli Ramnagar police station for allegedly molesting a 75-year-old woman twice while she was being taken for X-ray. (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 08:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dombivli

A 22-year-old ward boy of a private hospital has been arrested by Dombivli Ramnagar police station for allegedly molesting a 75-year-old woman twice while she was being taken for X-ray.

According to the police officials, the accused was identified as Kanadas Vaishnav. The incident occurred at a city-based private hospital on Monday when the woman was asked to take an X-ray of her chest.

Vaishnav allegedly touched her inappropriately while giving her instructions for standing for the X-ray. She claimed that she first believed it happened by mistake but later the man repeated the same.

A police officer said, “The woman narrated the incident to her daughter after returning home, after which they came to the police station and filed a case against the man. We arrested him immediately for molestation.”

