Ward demarcation in Kalyan Dombivli not done as per Election Commission guidelines, says citizen forum

Out of the 997 objections received for the draft ward demarcation by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), 296 attended the hearing called by the civic body on Friday.

Following the hearing, Alert Citizen Forum and MLA Ganapat Gaikwad have decided to approach the court in case their objections are not considered before finalising the wards for the upcoming civic polls.

“A total of 296 people participated in the hearing in which they were asked to explain regarding the objections raised by them. Following this, a report will be prepared by the civic body and sent to the Election Commission for further decision, “said a KDMC officer.

“We have raised objections that are very relevant. If not considered, we will have a major impact on the citizens of Kalyan-Dombivli. The ward demarcation is not done as per the guidelines of the Election Commission. Areas will be divided and people will face a lot of trouble when it comes to civic amenities. In case our objections are not considered, we will approach the court,” said Sreeniwas Ghanekar, founder, Alert Citizen Forum.

Gaikwad, who had raised objections over parts of Ulhasnagar 4 included in KDMC, has also decided to approach the court.

“This kind of ward demarcation is not for the benefit of the citizens but for the politicians to win vote banks during elections. There is no proper study done by the civic body while drafting the ward demarcation. If my inputs are not considered and the wards are finalised, I will approach the court,” said Gaikwad.

“The decision for 27 villages is still pending and still the villages are included in the KDMC. This is wrong,” added Gaikwad.

The all-party union that has been representing the 27 villages had also taken objections over including the villages in KDMC. “The matter of these villages is still pending with the court. In such a case, the civic body cannot include the villages in the civic body for elections. If this doesn’t change, we will be boycotting the elections after consulting the villagers,” said a representative of the all-party union.

