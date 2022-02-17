Water taxi services between Mumbai and Belapur flagged off

Mumbai: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday flagged off the water taxi services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai followed by the inauguration of a new jetty at Belapur in order to boost water connectivity with Mumbai.

It is for the first time that Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be connected by fast and reliable transport services which will help in reducing the travelling time.

The water taxi services will be available for commuting between Domestic Cruise Terminal in south Mumbai and Belapur jetty in Navi Mumbai.

The fare of the water taxi speedboat service will be around ₹800 to ₹1,200 for one-way journey and will take around 30-40 minutes. Whereas for one-way catamaran service, passengers will have to pay cost ₹290. A monthly pass for speedboats will be available at ₹12,100.

The total construction cost of Belapur jetty for the purpose is around ₹8 crore, and was borne by both the central and state government.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray while flagging off the services said, “With this, the connectivity will increase between the two cities. There are various technological options but we are still opting for water transport because of its sustainability.”

Thackeray added, “I will also thank the central government for supporting the state government and choosing Mumbai for having first of its kind of water taxi services. I would like to assure the central government that we will always be ready to support them in such initiatives.”

Going further, there are plans to explore more such routes including Mumbai to Nerul, Dharamtar, JNPT, Karanje, Kanhoji Angre island among others.

Union minister of ports and shipping Sarbananda Sonowal, who was present at the inauguration said, “Water transport is the cheapest mode of transport when it comes to travel, and we are committed to give citizens this mode. Apart from road, rail and airways, water transport will also prove to be a game-changer as we continue to open up new routes and ensure they are operated in a safe manner.”

Further, the water taxi service was flagged off from Belapur with a total of 8 boats, 7 speedboats with a capacity of 10 to 30 passengers each and a catamaran boat with a capacity of 56 passengers. The services will be available for over 300 days in a year and will be available between 8 am to 8 pm. Based on the response, the services will be started on other routes.

Meanwhile, commuters are not happy with the fare chart of the speedboats. Maitrayee Iyer, a resident of Kharghar said, “I travel to south Mumbai for work everyday, but if I am to use the speedboat services, I’ll end up spending 10 times more than what I am spending now on my commute. If we look forward to speedboats as a mode of public transport, it should be made affordable for all.”

