Waterlogging in many areas as monsoon hits Mumbai; high tide expected at 11.43am

As rain lashed Mumbai with the onset of monsoon on Wednesday morning, waterlogging was reported in several areas, including Hindmata, Gandhi Market in King Circle, Dadar TT. Further, a high tide of 4.16 metres is expected to hit the city at 11.43am

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued yellow warning for the city of Mumbai anticipating heavy rainfall over the weekend.

According to Mumbai Police, waterlogging is reported at in Dharavi, Govandi, Hindmata, Sion junction, and Behrambaug junction.

On Wednesday morning, several took to Twitter reporting waterlogging at Gandhi Market despite moderate rainfall there.

Nikhil Desai, a local resident near Gandhi Market, said, “The whole area nearby Gandhi Market was flooded after getting around 10mm of rainfall. Even Dadar TT reported waterlogging on Wednesday morning.”

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, in the last 24 hours, eastern suburbs received the maximum rainfall of 65mm followed by western suburbs and island city getting 48mm of rainfall.

Civic officials are also expecting a high tide to hit city at around 11.43am, and if there is heavy rainfall during that time, there are chances of waterlogging in the city.

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday ordered civic officials to stay on alert owing to heavy rainfall anticipated in the city. He had asked officials to ensure dewatering pumps were in place, manholes were covered, tree trimming and cutting was done in order to safeguard lives of citizens.