Waterlogging near Nashik temples amid heavy rain in Maharashtra. Video

Heavy downpour in Maharashtra has hit several parts of the state, and in Nashik, about 160 km from capital city of Mumbai, a swollen Godavari river has led to waterlogging near several shrines. In a video shared by news agency ANI, temples can be seen partially submerged after a spell of heavy rain.

In over a minute-long video, several temples can be seen in a waterlogged area with some of them partially submerged. Nashik is among prominent Hindu pilgrim sites. Trimbakeshwar Temple, Shree Someshwar Temple and other shrines are frequented by devotees. It is also where the Kumbh Mela - a once-in-12-years massive gathering of devotees - happens.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Various temples were inundated under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rainfall in the area (08.09) pic.twitter.com/s1eP0bPxjU — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

In its latest updates, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert of “thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain” with winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Several districts of the state including Pune, Raigad, Satara, Nashik and Ahmednagar experienced cloudburst on Wednesday.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed officials to stay alert following the meteorological department's warning of heavy downpour in the state for the next four-five days. The chief minister also instructed the district administrations to gear up and keep the system ready for any calamity. He also ordered to keep the rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies ready and has directed that the systems coordinate with each other.

Till mid July, the death toll in the state had crossed the 100-mark due to rain-related incidents including floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among other reasons, as per reports.

