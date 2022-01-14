Web series maker Mohammed Ali arrested in cheating case

Mumbai The Amboli police on Thursday arrested web series maker and owner of Don Infotainment, Mohammed Ali for cheating a film producer to the tune of ₹1.25 crore.

The police had booked Ali and celebrity physiotherapist Dr Ali Irani on January 2, 2022, after Vijay Mulchandani lodged a complaint against the two for promising ₹1.25 crore for his movie rights but did not pay him.

Officers said that while Irani was granted anticipatory bail, Ali was arrested as they found his signature on the cheques given to Mulchandani against their transaction.

Ali was produced before a metropolitan magistrate and has been remanded to police custody for four days.

According to the Amboli police, Mulchandani claimed that in 2019 he produced a film named #Yaram, which was released. He said he wanted the movie to be released on OTT platforms for which he met Dr Irani and Ali. After they worked out a deal where Mulchandani was offered ₹1.25 crore for the rights of the movie. After the deal was signed, the movie was released on the OTT platform in March 2020.

The producer claimed that the accused did not pay him the promised money ever after the release and added that the accused had cited financial issues during lockdown when he demanded the money.

After a long wait, a meeting was set in January 2021. Mulchandani claimed a cheque dated February 19 was given to him but it bounced. In June 2021, after two more cheques bounced, he learnt from the bank that the account holders had shut their account in March that year.

Mulchandani tried contacting the duo several times, but could not get a hold of them.

Mulchandani then learnt that Rajshri Productions had released a public notice asking if anybody had objection over the rights of #Yaaram. After he saw the notice he contacted the company officials and learnt that Dr Irani and Ali had sold the movie rights for ₹15 lakh. Following this, he lodged a complaint with the police.