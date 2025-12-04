Weekend events you can’t miss in Mumbai (Dec 5-7)

The Global Youth Festival Stand-up comedian Samay Raina. (X)

What do young people want? One festival believes it’s a 360-degree visual, sound and multisensory experience, a wellness zone, a booth on animal welfare and a chance to volunteer on weekends. There’s a running platform, yoga sessions and a drum circle. Also, neon go-karting race tracks, healing workshops and performances by Stebin Ben and The Backstag Siblings. They call it the Coachella of consciousness.

When: Saturday and Sunday; 3pm onwards

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC

Entry: Tickets ₹2,000 per person onwards on BookMyShow

Doug Aitken: Under the Sun (art show)

Doug Aitken’s India debut is a multisensory show that features tactile sculptures, film projection in a mirror room, radiant light installations, and works that use wood, glass and textiles to take viewers through past, present and the future. The works also explore how technology reshapes connection and identity and what getting into the future feels like.

When: Saturday and Sunday; 11am to 9pm

Where: Art House, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Entry: ₹350, Book on Jioworldcentre.com

Samay Raina: Still Alive and Unfiltered (stand-up comedy)

Spontaneous, raw and interactive, that’s how Samay Raina’s stand-up gigs are. The man is back from a world tour with a new show that takes digs at his personal life, social issues, our infamous civic sense, also chess and current controversies. This afternoon is for those who can take a joke and laugh at themselves.

When: Saturday and Sunday; 3pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall and Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, respectively

Entry: ₹2,500, at the box office and BookMyShow

Serephonia’s Christmas (music night)

The Serephonia School of Music will perform a cappella harmonies and upbeat Christmas songs with a live band. All performers are from the city’s Infant and Junior School Choirs from the Cathedral and John Connon School. Deck the halls and kickstart the season.

When: Saturday; 3pm and 7.30pm

Where: Royal Opera House

Entry: ₹1,700 onwards on royaloperahouse.in

The Queen (play)

Written by Aditya Rawal and directed by Daniel Owen Dsouza, this play traces the story of Queen Durga, who has been forgotten in a of a corner palace. She gets a chance to prove her relevance when her estranged husband, the king, must choose between bowing before Akbar or letting the palace burn. Inspired by Macbeth and Medea and stories of love and loss, this play explores the emotional cost of survival in a palace full of queens. Their ambition, envy and desire that can make or break any kingdom.

When: Saturday; 5pm and 8 pm

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Entry: ₹500, prithvtheatre.org