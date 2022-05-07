Weeklong event marks 174th birth anniversary of Raja Ravi Verma in Thane

To commemorate Raja Ravi Verma’s 174th birth anniversary, Thane residents came together to depict his works in the form of dance, music, sketches and paintings through a weeklong event.

Students of various art institutions attended this event held at the Institute of Oriental Studies in Thane.

“The highlight was how the famous artist, Raja Ravi Verma, knew to commercialise art at a time when there was no social media or similar platforms. The last day of the weeklong event had veteran art critic Shriram Khardilkar talk about Raja Ravi Verma being an equally good entrepreneur as well,” said Shripad Bhalerao, one of the visitors and artist at the event.

Apart from an exhibition of Raja Ravi Verma’s paintings and art works, there was an evening where flautist and Kathak artistes performed renditions interpreting Verma’s art in various forms. Many also attended the workshops and discussed the mindset behind various paintings.

“It was fun to attend two sessions, all those present shared their interpretation of the paintings and we also attempted to sketch. It is a privilege to be able to be a part of an event that celebrates the work of such an eminent artist,” said Aditee Redkar, 45, resident of Thane.

