Weeklong event marks 174th birth anniversary of Raja Ravi Verma in Thane
To commemorate Raja Ravi Verma’s 174th birth anniversary, Thane residents came together to depict his works in the form of dance, music, sketches and paintings through a weeklong event.
Students of various art institutions attended this event held at the Institute of Oriental Studies in Thane.
“The highlight was how the famous artist, Raja Ravi Verma, knew to commercialise art at a time when there was no social media or similar platforms. The last day of the weeklong event had veteran art critic Shriram Khardilkar talk about Raja Ravi Verma being an equally good entrepreneur as well,” said Shripad Bhalerao, one of the visitors and artist at the event.
Apart from an exhibition of Raja Ravi Verma’s paintings and art works, there was an evening where flautist and Kathak artistes performed renditions interpreting Verma’s art in various forms. Many also attended the workshops and discussed the mindset behind various paintings.
“It was fun to attend two sessions, all those present shared their interpretation of the paintings and we also attempted to sketch. It is a privilege to be able to be a part of an event that celebrates the work of such an eminent artist,” said Aditee Redkar, 45, resident of Thane.
-
Friday’s fire exposes ill-equipped MIDC fire stations in Thane Belapur industrial belt
With the fire accident that occurred at Khairane MIDC on Friday evening, the fire-safety lapses in the area have been exposed. According to Thane Belapur Industrial Association, there are around 3,000 companies in the MIDC, of which 600 are large companies and 2,400 are small ones. Some of these are also chemical units handling combustible substances. There are a total of four fire stations in the MIDC area of TBIA.
-
Kharghar, Taloja, Panvel residents spend lakhs on tankers alone as CIDCO water supply not sufficient
Even as the City and Industrial Development Corporation claims to provide adequate water supply, the residents of Kharghar, Taloja and Panvel belt of Navi Mumbai have said there is no respite from the water crisis. Residents of Mahavir Heritage CHS, Kharghar Sector 35G spent nearly ₹10 lakh last month only on water tankers. This society is stated to be acquiring nearly 25 tanks on a daily basis.
-
After 88 years, train services restored between Bihar’s Kosi and Mithila
Saharsa: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Saturday virtually flagged off a passenger train between Jhanjharpur (Madhubani district) and Nirmali (Supaul) from New Delhi. With this, train services between Kosi and Mithilanchal which were snapped due to a devastating earthquake of 8.0 magnitude in 1934, has now resumed after 88 years.
-
BJP's Tajinder Bagga faces another arrest warrant, from court in Punjab's Mohali
A local court in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday issued a fresh arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and directed the Punjab Police to produce him before the court. On Friday, Bagga, a staunch critic of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested by the Punjab Police based on an FIR on April 1 in connection with the case registered in Mohali.
-
‘No VIP culture in UP’: Minister takes bath at villager's house, shares video
Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Friday shared two videos on Twitter handle, stressing that these show that there is no such thing as 'VIP culture' in the Yogi Adityanath-led state government. While the first clip shows Nandi taking a bath near a handpump in a village in Shahjahanpur, the second shows him getting ready for work.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics