Western Railway restarts ATVM service for passengers

MUMBAI: As the city is headed towards an unlock phase, passengers travelling by the local trains on the suburban railway network can now purchase train tickets from the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) available at the railway stations. As many as 60 ATVM machines have started operating at Western Railway (WR) so far. Similarly, ATVM machines will also be starting along with facilitators on the Central Railway (CR) soon.

With the spread of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns from March 2020, ATVM machines were suspended for a brief period. Western Railway (WR) has restarted the service again to make the ticketing process convenient for commuters.

Further, 982 ATVM machines will be placed on the Central and Western Railway suburban railway stations. The Central Railway will have 605 ATVM machines and the Western Railway will have 377 new ATVM machines. “The decision for opening up ATVM machines is under consideration and soon a decision will be made,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The union budget 2022-2023 has allocated ₹5 crore for the replacement of ATVM machines. Both the zonal railways have more than 1,000 ATVM machines that were procured phase-wise. Few machines have been replaced due to technical damage that were not functional.

Upgraded versions of ATVM machines have been introduced on the local train stations wherein a two-step process to procure local train tickets was introduced. The Central Railway had also installed Point of Sale (POS) terminals for debit and credit cards to the ATVM machines.