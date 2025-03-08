When top women bureaucrats swapped policy-making with poetry

MUMBAI: In a powerful celebration of art and leadership, Chauraha, a poetry recital by senior IAS officers, captivated audiences at Tata Garden, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). Organised by the NCPA on the eve of International Women’s Day, the event showcased the literary prowess of distinguished women bureaucrats, weaving poetry with reflections on governance, leadership and personal journeys. Mumbai, India. Mar 07, 2025: On the occasion of International Women's Day, senior IAS officers from the Maharashtra Government participated in a poetry recital at Tata Garden in NCPA, Mumbai. The officers included (from left to right) Nidhi Choudhari, Director of the National Gallery of Modern Art; V. Radha, Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department; Manisha Verma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Skill and Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department; Sujata Saunik, Chief Secretary of the Government of Maharashtra; I.A. Kunden, Principal Secretary of the Labour, Industry, Energy, and Labour Department and Ashwini Bhide, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. Mumbai, India. Mar 07, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Among the notable participants were chief secretary, Government of Maharashtra Sujata Saunik; additional chief secretary, Skill and EEI Department Manisha Verma; additional chief secretary, General Administration Department V Radha; principal secretary to the CM Ashwini Bhide; principal secretary (Labour) I A Kunden; and director, National Gallery of Modern Art Nidhi Choudhari. Together, they transformed the evening into a powerful testament to the strength of sisterhood, celebrating the seamless intersection of policy and poetry.

The event also marked the revival of an annual tradition begun in 1995 by theatre doyenne Vijaya Mehta when she headed NCPA. Special invitee Kumar Ketkar, senior journalist and ex-Rajya Sabha MP, emphasised the deeper significance of the gathering. “It was more than just a recital. It was a collective expression of wisdom, creativity and resilience, proving that administrators can also be artists at heart,” he said, lauding the officers for honouring their poetic spirit within the corridors of power. Ketkar also reminded the audience that Chauraha’s inception in 1995 coincided with the United Nations’ Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, which laid the groundwork for modern gender equality frameworks.

Maharashtra’s first woman chief secretary, Sujata Saunik, set the tone for the evening with humour. “I had no idea so many people would be interested in poetry by bureaucrats,” she said, before reciting Amrita Pritam’s iconic poem ‘Ajj Aakhaan Waris Shah Nu’, a poignant lament on violence against women during the partition. “Through her bold and evocative language, Pritam not only celebrates femininity but also asserts the need for social change, advocating a world where men and women stand as equals,” Saunik noted.

Principal secretary to the CM Ashwini Bhide, known as the ‘Infrastructure Woman’, chose to highlight modern Marathi poetry where poets like Kishor Kadam, Grace (Manik Godghate) and Namdeo Dhasal have challenged patriarchal norms, while feminist voices such as Malika Amar Shaikh and Pradnya Daya Pawar have articulated women’s autonomy and rights through their verses. Her recital drew attention to how contemporary Marathi poetry envisions an inclusive society where gender equality is an undeniable reality.

Adding linguistic diversity to the event, V Radha and I A Kunden recited verses on womanhood and its societal role in Telugu and Ladakhi, respectively, showcasing the multilingual richness of India’s literary heritage.

Director of NGMA Nidhi Choudhari, an accomplished poet herself, was deeply inspired by the event’s theme. Balancing her responsibilities as a bureaucrat and a mother, she found herself writing four new poems in a matter of hours, all centered around the metaphor of a tree and a crossroads (chauraha).

Her first poem, ‘Darakht Aur Chauraha’, used the tree motif as a metaphor for patriarchy. “The shade of a tree can seem enticing, yet it also traps. The chauraha represents the tough choices women constantly face—whether to step out into the world or remain confined to traditional roles,” she explained.

Her next ‘Chauraha’, un-romanticised the stereotypical imagery of a village crossroad, questioning why popular culture rarely depicts women gathering there to share experiences, laugh and express themselves freely. Instead, she noted, “Men find myriad roads leading them forward, while women are often led back to domestic confines.”

Her poem ‘Aurat’, which critiqued how society either reifies or deifies women, received the evening’s loudest applause. “The same society that puts women on pedestals often has an issue with feminism, simply because it insists that women are human beings first,” she later remarked.

Reflecting on the larger message of the event, Choudhari later shared her thoughts with this writer: “Women’s Day should not be about just one day of recognition. We should celebrate each other throughout the year. Otherwise, it becomes a seasonal trend, quickly forgotten.” Despite acknowledging her own privilege as a bureaucrat, she admitted that patriarchy is a universal lived experience for women, regardless of their position or status.

As the sun set over Tata Garden, NCPA, the echoes of poetry and powerful words lingered in the air, a testament to the enduring spirit of women in leadership. In blending bureaucracy with verse, policy with poetry, Chauraha 2025 was more than a recital; it was an assertion of gender equality, creativity, and the power of women’s voices in governance and beyond.