While BJP continues attack, MVA lacks strategy and political will to fight back

After the arrest of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money-laundering charges, the tussle between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government is likely to intensify in the coming days.

Malik’s arrest has created unrest among MVA allies as he was the most vocal critic of the Centre. But will the three-party coalition - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - be able to put any kind of pressure on the BJP? Several leaders from the ruling parties are doubtful, especially when the MVA is lacking a strategy to counter the offensive launched by the BJP.

They are also divided over a direct confrontation with the Union government on the alleged misuse of Central agencies. While some of them want retaliation on the grounds that this is the only way to restrain the BJP government from creating further trouble for the MVA, others are advising caution and even want a “ceasefire”, else it may lead to constant conflict with the Centre.

Malik was taken by ED officials from his Kurla residence on Wednesday morning and was arrested after questioning for more than seven hours. The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court sent him into the ED custody till March 3.

Malik is the second prominent face in the MVA government after former home minister Anil Deshmukh, who was also arrested by the ED on corruption and money-laundering charges. Deshmukh has been behind bars for more than three months after his arrest on November 2, last year.

There are many MVA leaders such as Ajit Pawar, Anil Parab, Sanjay Raut, Anandrao Adsul, Bhavana Gawali, and Pratap Sarnaik, who are facing probe by Central agencies.

“Right from the beginning, every time the BJP or the Centre poses a challenge, our leaders issue statements threatening retaliation. But either nothing happens or our retaliation is directionless. For quite some time we have been expecting a well-planned strategy to counter the offensive. We need to be clear whether we are actually taking action in the corruption cases in the past regime. We also need to be clear when we should come out on the street and launch a counter-narrative against the Modi government’s policies towards Maharashtra. Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be happening and the BJP is not taking the MVA threats seriously,” a senior minister said.

From the social media campaign against the MVA over killing of sadhus in Palghar to death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Centre’s move to take away International Financial Center from Mumbai to the interference of Central agencies in the Antilia case, the BJP and the Union government have been pushing the MVA to the corner on every issue. The MVA’s response has been scattered, unplanned, and often lacks the political will to fight back.

“The MVA leaders include NCP chief Sharad Pawar who is taken as one of the best political strategists, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who is known for his aggression, and former chief ministers or deputy chief ministers who are seasoned politicians. It is ironic that there is no political will and all of them are not on the same page,” he added.

The Sena had taken an aggressive stance against the Centre and the BJP a week before the arrest of the second MVA minister. Sena leader Sanjay Raut had threatened to expose the nexus between the BJP and some officials of the ED. He had levelled allegations against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, including extortion bids worth ₹300 crore and a scam in the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT) in the Devendra Fadnavis government. However, nothing has moved in that direction from the State’s end, so far.

A Sena functionary, who is close to the chief minister, said they are moving cautiously in their attempt to expose the BJP and the misuse of Central agencies. The Sena intends for the MVA to have a two-pronged approach - creating a perception against the BJP and the Centre and bringing out cases, irregularities, as well as financial misdoings in the Fadnavis government.

Raut on Friday said that Maharashtra will have to endure a series of allegations, inquiries, and actions by Central agencies till 2024. “They will create false cases and fake witnesses. We will have to endure this till 2024, and so do Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhatisgarh and Punjab. We will see after 2024,” he said.

Asked whether there is any progress from the state’s end on the allegations he levelled against BJP leaders and on the threats to expose some officials of the ED, Raut on Thursday said, “There is a movement [in the claims that were made]. We are moving with utmost care. Soon, they will see what the law is and what the truth is.”

Raut, who had been taking on Central agencies for the last one week, added, “All the investigating agencies are under the BJP’s thumb today. It cannot decide who Sanjay Raut, Nawab Malik, Anil Parab, Ajit Pawar, and others are. I have already said that when we start digging up their cases, they will have no choice but to go underground.”

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray targeted the Centre, saying the statements by BJP leaders show that the agencies are acting at their behest for their political gains. “I think those who keep saying now this person will be next [to face ED action] shows who runs these agencies and [how] they are being used for political gains,” he said on Thursday.

So far, the chief minister, who has been taking on the Centre and the BJP through the party’s stage, has not made any public statement after the arrest. Thackeray also did not participate in the MVA’s protest in Mumbai on Thursday which was held to condemn the use of Central agencies against political opponents.

Meanwhile, some MVA ministers said there needs to be a ceasefire from either of the power centres. “There needs to be a ceasefire from either side but we don’t know how it is going to happen. The BJP should also think differently because this is not politics, this is something else which is dangerous for all and it needs to be stopped immediately,” said a senior minister, requesting anonymity.

“Maharashtra is moving towards a West Bengal-like situation where a vigorous struggle was seen between the Centre and the state ahead of the Assembly election last year. Such type of situation is harmful to all the parties,” said another minister who did not wish to be named.

“The only way to stop the BJP is to confront it in its language, else it will not stop. What has happened with Deshmukh and Malik can happen with any of us. They pressed serious charges against Malik when there was nothing, which means no one will be spared if a tough stand is not taken,” another minister said.

The MVA government is yet to have a direct confrontation with the Central government over misuse of investigating agencies. After Deshmukh’s arrest, the NCP had declared to lead a delegation to the ED office in Mumbai asking for development in pending cases against leaders who are now in the BJP. But it never happened. Recently, Raut announced to hold a press conference and also expose ED officials involved in extortion and money laundering, but it is yet to materialise.

Political analyst Hemant Desai said the MVA’s strategy has not worked so far and it needs a fresh one to up its game in this political battle. “They either need to confront the Central government by exposing state BJP leaders having serious cases of corruption or by coming out with schemes and development works that will attract the common man. This will help improve their image as the BJP is trying to create a perception that the MVA leaders are exploiters which they need to break,” Desai said.

To decide the further course of action, a meeting was held at Varsha, the CM’s official residence, on Wednesday evening where Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders from the three ruling parties were present.

“We have decided to confront the misuse of Central agencies. It started with a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya today and from Friday, agitations will be held across the state by the three parties,” a senior minister who attended the meeting said.

He said they will convince people how the MVA is deliberately targeted by the Central government and the BJP with the help of probe agencies. “The case against Malik is concocted. There may be action against some BJP leaders involved in corrupt practices,” he added.