Wife, aunt booked for abetment to suicide after husband found dead in hotel

Mumbai: The Airport police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against a woman and her maternal aunt following the death of a 41-year-old man in a five-star hotel in Vile Parle East on February 28.

The deceased was found in his hotel room, and an accidental death report was initially filed at the Airport police station. After a post-mortem examination, his body was cremated in Mumbai.

During the investigation, police discovered a message on the man’s mobile phone, directing his family to a note stored on a particular website. He had also provided the login credentials for his account. Upon accessing the account, his mother and sister found messages in which he expressed his enduring love for his wife despite facing numerous difficulties in life. However, the messages also held his wife and her maternal aunt responsible for his death.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, a social worker from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had been dealing with financial losses and ongoing family disputes. He had arrived in Mumbai two days before the incident and checked into the luxury hotel.

A senior police officer stated that an analysis of the man’s mobile phone led investigators to the email messages blaming his wife and her aunt for his distress. Following a complaint from the deceased’s 64-year-old mother, an FIR was registered under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case is currently under further investigation.