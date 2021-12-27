Will assess Covid cases next week to decide on school, college classes: Thackeray

MUMBAI: The state government is keeping a close watch on the rising Covid-19 and Omicron cases and will soon take a call on physical classes in schools and colleges, said Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday morning on the sidelines of the annual convocation ceremony of the University of Mumbai held at the Fort campus.

“We all have to follow rules, Covid protocol without fail. At present schools and colleges are shut for Christmas holidays but we are assessing the situation at hand and depending how things pan out, we shall take a call sometime next week,” said Thackeray, minister of environment and tourism, who was one of the guests of honour at the event.

“The decision of shutting down schools is not easy because children are missing out on a major part of their development, especially younger children who haven’t ever stepped into a school. That apart, we are definitely thinking about their health and safety and a decision keeping this in mind will be taken,” he said, adding that vaccination for those above 15 years of age will begin soon and that too should help tackle the growing cases.

The in-person annual convocation ceremony was held physically after a one year gap. While Maharashtra education minister Uday Samant could not be present for the event due to the ongoing assembly session. Governor and chancellor of all state universities Bhagat Singh Koshiyari presided over the event.

Nineteen students were awarded gold medals for exemplary performance in different fields this year whereas another MPhil and PhDs were awarded to 240 students. Due to Covid-19 protocols, only gold medallists were invited for the event, and the certificates of nearly two lakh graduating students were sent to their respective colleges from where students can collect the degrees.

Starting this year, we will now allow colleges to hold their graduation ceremonies in this prestigious convocation hall, so everyone can experience the grandeur,” said Mumbai university vice chancellor Suhas Pednekar.

