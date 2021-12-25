Will Congress revive itself in Mumbai?

Mumbai On 28 December 1885, the Indian National Congress was founded at the Gokuldas Tejpal hall in Mumbai and has gradually metamorphosed into the Congress of today.

However, the fortunes of the party have been on the decline. The Marathi voters and the middle-class have all but deserted the Congress, and the Gujaratis, mercantile communities and the Hindi-speakers have shifted allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party retains some vestiges of support among the Muslims, minorities and Dalits, especially the Buddhist Dalits, but has to contend with newer kids on the block like the All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which are eager to poach its turf.

While a revival in the city, where it was born, remains a distant dream, this steady decline has reflected in its electoral fortunes. The Congress has seen its representation in the state assembly reduce from 17 MLAs in 2009 to just four a decade later. As it gears up to contest the BMC elections due in early 2022 on its own strength, the party faces the challenge of being pushed to the sidelines in a battle that may be polarized on linguistic lines between the Shiv Sena and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This, coupled with the presence of spoilers like the AIMIM, will muddy the waters further for the Congress, whose last victory in Asia’s richest civic body was in 1992. The number of Congress corporators has gradually declined from 75 in 2007 to 52 in 2012 and 31 in 2017.

The Mumbai unit of the party has seen a number of desertions, including former city chief Kripashankar Singh, and more are reportedly waiting in the wings. Despite this churn, the Congress remains a divided, faction-ridden house as is evident from the war of words between Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap and MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui.

A senior Congress leader admitted that the party found itself at the crossroads in Mumbai, especially when it came to the BMC elections. “We will have to contest alone as allying with the Shiv Sena will make no sense,” he said, adding that it would dent their secular credentials. “Though some of our leaders are pinning hopes on the anti-incumbency against the Narendra Modi government translating into votes for the Congress, this is not a national election,” said the Congress leader, who is a former legislator.

Though political logic suggests that the cosmopolitan voter and the non-Marathis like the Gujaratis, Jains and North Indians would shift to the Congress after being disgruntled at the BJP, the leadership vacuum in the party would serve as a stumbling block.

He noted that since the Shiv Sena and BJP were readying to contest the elections against each other, this would polarize the election largely into a Marathi versus non-Marathi battle, and push parties like the Congress to the sidelines.

“We have not focused on developing a cadre base like the Shiv Sena, which will affect us in the BMC elections,” said a Congress legislator, adding that the demise of former union ministers Murli Deora and Gurudas Kamat had created a leadership void and exacerbated the crisis. He noted that the Congress had managed to retain its support only in the minority and Dalit pockets as reflected in the profile of its MLAs, namely Amin Patel (Mumbadevi), Varsha Gaikwad (Dharavi), Siddiqui (Vandre East), and Aslam Shaikh (Malad West).

A Congress worker from the eastern suburbs noted that the crux lay in the party’s defeatist attitude. “Only those who fight will survive. But our problem is that Congress has the character of a ruling party, and cannot work as an opposition. The factional feuds have also worsened after we were voted out of power in the state (in 2014),” he said.

Political analyst Hemant Desai said that the condition of the Congress in Mumbai was poor. “Leaders like Kripashankar Singh have quit, while some like (former MP) Sanjay Nirupam are dormant… it is badly divided into factions and the organisation has been neglected. The Marathi versus non-Marathi battle has also been exacerbated,” he explained.