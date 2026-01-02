‘Will have to travel 3 km to vote’: Polling booth change irks residents

MUMBAI: Voters from the city’s Ward No 66 in Andheri have raised objections to what they describe as an arbitrary move by election officials to alter polling stations ahead of the BMC elections. The newly proposed polling stations are to be aligned with those used for the Andheri West assembly constituency, a fact orally communicated by officials and confirmed by a senior civic official in charge of the civic elections. The BMC has declared Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri West, as the new polling station for Ward no 66, which the voters claim is an arbitrary and irrational decision.

Protesting citizens have termed the BMC’s decision “arbitrary and irrational”, arguing that under the assembly constituency arrangement, voters from Ward 66 will be required to travel distances of 2.5 to 3 kilometres or more to cast their votes. They have warned that such distances will severely inconvenience senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities, daily wage earners and economically weaker sections, potentially discouraging voter participation and leading to an artificial dip in turnout. This, they argue, would defeat the constitutional objective of free, fair and participative local body elections.

A letter sent by former Congress corporator Mohsin Haider to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on December 27 iterates that the BMC had already officially declared and uploaded a list of eight polling stations for Ward 66 on its website, after taking into account geographical convenience, accessibility and voter ease.

“These polling stations were ward-specific and designed exclusively for the municipal elections, which differ significantly from assembly elections in terms of ward demarcation, voter density and local accessibility,” Haider stated in his letter, pointing out that the polling stations had been used during the 2017 BMC elections without any administrative difficulty or complaints, establishing a settled practice and creating a legitimate expectation among voters.

The representation further contends that any unilateral change in polling stations after official publication, without a written order, public notice or legal justification, would amount to administrative high-handedness. Failure to act against this, Haider’s letter cautions, could prompt affected voters to seek legal remedies, highlighting that the issue concerns the larger public interest of transparent, inclusive and democratic municipal elections.

Haider has demanded that the proposal to realign polling stations with assembly constituencies be withdrawn immediately and that the eight polling stations for Ward 66, as already published on the BMC website, be retained. “I have also sought clear written directions to election officials to ensure that polling stations remain ward-specific, accessible and voter-friendly,” he told HT.