Willing to withdraw circulars on local train travel, entry to malls: State to HC

The state government on Tuesday informed the Bombay high court that it was willing to withdraw the circulars and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on July 15, August 10 and 11 last year, wherein only fully vaccinated people were permitted to travel in local trains and visit malls and workplaces.

The government, however, told the HC that subsequent circulars/SOPs that were not challenged in the public interest litigation (PIL) petitions and having similar restrictions would be reviewed, in light of the HC observations, at a meeting of the state executive committee (SEC) on February 25 when a decision on relaxing restrictions for non-vaccinated citizens would be taken.

Following a query by a division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik on Monday, the state through government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade said it was willing to withdraw the three circulars which were challenged in the PIL pleas filed by activists Firoze Mithiborewalla and Yohan Tengra.

Advocates Nilesh Ojha and Vijay Kurle, appearing for the petitioners, had argued that the circulars/SOPs were discriminatory and violated the fundamental rights of the citizens and hence, should be quashed and set aside. The circulars/SOPs had restricted travelling on local trains and visiting malls and workplaces on persons who were not fully vaccinated. The advocates had said that the previous decisions were taken in violation of law and brazen violation of fundamental rights.

Though senior special counsel Anil Anturkar had argued that the state was competent to impose reasonable restrictions under provisions of the Disaster Management Act in the absence of any Central government directions in this regard and the same did not violate the fundamental rights of the citizens, the HC had sought documents to ascertain whether the decisions were taken after following due procedure.

After perusing the documents, the bench said the circulars/SOPs were issued without following due procedure and upheld the contentions of the petitioners that such decisions/orders were illegal and asked the state whether it was willing to withdraw the three circulars/SOPs.

On Tuesday, the state informed the bench through chief secretary Debasish Chakrabarty that it was willing to withdraw the three circulars/SOPs and a new decision would be taken by the SEC on February 25, which would be in tune with the letter and spirit of the observations of the HC. The HC accepted it and posted the PIL pleas for further hearing on February 28.