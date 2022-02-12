Wine retail: Only 600 establishments in Maharashtra eligible for licence, show govt figures

The Maharashtra government’s policy allowing walk-in stores and supermarkets to retail wine and thus creating an alternative marketing channel for the beverage has sparked controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and social activist Anna Hazare opposing it.

However, the government figures say only 600 such establishments in the state will be eligible for the licence. Some of them may be disqualified under the conditions being laid down in the draft rules, work on which is under way. This will translate into fewer licences being applied for and granted.

Last month, the state cabinet allowed supermarkets and walk-in stores to retail wine in sealed bottles for ‘off-consumption’ as per the ‘shelf-in-shop’ concept. This will cover establishments with an area of at least 100 square metres and with registration under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017. These shops must have a minimum of 10 workers.

This led to protests from activists, with Gandhian and social worker Anna Hazare announcing a fast from Monday. Former chief minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis has decried the government’s decision as a move to transform Maharashtra into a “Madyarashtra (liquor capital)”.

However, officials said the actual number of licences granted under the new policy would be much lower than speculated, and dismissed contentions that it would lead to a spurt in consumption.

“Our statistics suggest there are just around 600 such shops and establishments who may be eligible for the licence,” a senior state government official told HT. “Moreover, it is not compulsory for them to do so, and it is left to their discretion,” he added.

An official from the state excise department said work on the draft rules was under way and they would be notified soon. For one, the new policy will not apply to shops involved in over-the-counter sales, and will only cover walk-in establishments. They must also set up a separate, lockable shelf of 2.25 cubic metres to store and retail wine.

“Like with other liquor retail vends, the draft rules also include distance-based restrictions on granting licence. So, any supermarket or walk-in store, which is located within 50 metres of registered educational and religious institutions in municipal corporation areas and 100 metres in other areas, and 75 metres from highways will not be eligible. This means some of the 600-odd establishments will be disqualified from seeking the licence,” the official explained.

Of the around 83 crore litre liquor sold in Maharashtra in the previous financial year, wine does not account for even one crore litre. In 2020-21, country liquor (32 crore litre) topped the consumption chart followed by beer (30 crore litre) and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (20 crore litre). Wine sales were just around 70 lakh litre.

“Wine generates around ₹35 crore in licence fees for the state excise department and in sales tax. The purpose of the new wine policy is not to generate revenue for the government, but to boost an agro-processing industry,” the state excise official said.

Ashwin Rodrigues, vintner and managing director of Good Drop Wine Cellars, said, “Not many outlets will be opened under the new policy… there has been an overreaction to it, and fake news that wine will be available in kirana shops has been spread.”

“If alcohol is available, preference should be shown to that alcohol which is beneficial. Wine is that alcohol,” he said, pointing to the backward linkages and financial benefits for farmers who grow wine grapes, compared to production of spirits and beer.

The policy will create a separate marketing channel for wine beyond wine shops, where spirits and beer dominate, said Rodrigues, who is a core committee member of the All India Wine Producers Association (AIWPA).

Jagdish Holkar, president of AIWPA, said the new licence should have been opened to all instead of imposing any restrictions. “Wine should be freely available to consumers; there should be no taboo attached to wine.”

Holkar added that at present, around 65% wine is consumed in restaurants (on-consumption), which pushes up its prices, while just 35% is purchased on the maximum retail price. The ratio needs to be reversed, he said.