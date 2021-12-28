Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Winter session ends with 54 Covid positives

Covid marred the Maharashtra legislature’s winter session with at least 54 people, including two ministers, legislature staffers, police personnel, and journalists testing positive
The five-day session ended on Monday with 54 Covid positives in the assembly. (Anshuman Poyrekar)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai Covid marred the Maharashtra legislature’s winter session with at least 54 people, including two ministers, legislature staffers, police personnel, and journalists covering the proceedings testing positive since last Saturday.

The five-day session ended on Monday with school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, tribal development minister KC Padavi and Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Sameer Meghe, among 51 others testing positive.

“I learned today (Tuesday) that I tested positive for Covid-19 after getting symptoms yesterday (Monday) evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I am fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me over the past few days to take precautions,” Gaikwad tweeted. This is the second time Varsha Gaikwad tested positive, with the first time being on September 2020.

Significantly, the legislature secretariate made it mandatory for all participating in the session to get tested for Covid twice during the five-day-long session--first before the beginning of the session and second after three days.

The results rattled the people taking part in the proceedings as thousands tend to come to the legislature for various work.

Over 2,300 people were tested at a camp set up for those attending or covering the session over the weekend. The winter session is due to end on Tuesday. It was curtailed to five days in view of a surge in the Covid cases. The number of active cases crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday after dropping to 6,200 three weeks earlier. The government has also imposed a night curfew across Maharashtra to control the surge.

